Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer elections.

Rollin Biel has been named second vice president, financial reporting, accounting and finance. Biel was previously director, financial reporting, accounting and finance. He holds a four-year degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and an advanced degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Biel holds a FINRA Series 27 license.

Doug Freehling is now vice president, information technology, IT. Freehling was previously second vice president, information technology. He holds a four-year degree in finance and a minor in computer science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and holds an FLMI designation.

Alan Haaland has been named second vice president, wealth management and investment services, individual. Haaland was previously director, wealth management and investment services. He has a four-year degree from Trinity Western University in Canada and an advanced degree from Baker University in Kansas. Haaland also holds the FINRA Series 7 license.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

