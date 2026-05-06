Ameritas announces newly promoted officers

LINCOLN, Neb., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer promotions.

April Behrend is the new vice president, actuarial, individual. She was previously actuarial director, individual. Behrend holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Behrend has been an Ameritas associate for nine years.

Michelle Petersen is the new second vice president, sales support and operations, group. She was previously director, account and client management, group. Petersen has been an associate at Ameritas for 13 years.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas