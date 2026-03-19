Ameritas has earned the BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence Certification for 19th consecutive year

LINCOLN, Neb., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas' group division proudly celebrates a significant milestone: earning the BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence Certification for the 19th consecutive year. This distinction reinforces Ameritas' long-standing leadership in customer service and support, reflecting nearly two decades of continuous improvement, innovation and commitment to excellence. The 2025 certification further affirms Ameritas' dedication not only to meeting but also to exceeding industry standards.

For the 19th consecutive year, Ameritas has received the BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence Certification.

Widely recognized as one of the highest honors in customer service and support, the BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence Certification is awarded only to contact centers that consistently achieve rigorous performance benchmarks year after year. Securing this recognition for 19 straight years places Ameritas among a select group of organizations and firmly within the top 10 percent of insurance industry contact centers across North America. As Ameritas marks this historic achievement, the organization looks ahead — continuing to invest in forward-thinking strategies that will shape the future of customer service.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the extraordinary dedication of our call center associates, whose expertise and unwavering commitment to service set the standards for excellence," said Kelly Wieseler, executive vice president, group division. "Their work not only delivers best-in-class experiences for our customers but also strengthens long-term relationships that drive sustainable growth and advance our mission to fulfill more lives. Receiving the Center of Excellence certification for the 19th consecutive year is both a prestigious honor and a powerful affirmation of our commitment to service leadership. We are proud to be once again recognized among the very best in customer experience."

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas