Ameritas announces whole life insurance product revisions

The products were repriced to address the lower guaranteed contract rate and utilize a range of contract rates to accomplish different goals for each product. Ameritas Access Whole Life maintains strong early guaranteed cash value performance. A clear choice for clients seeking long-term accumulation, Ameritas Growth Whole Life.

Ameritas Growth 10-Pay Whole Life offers improved long-term current cash value accumulation with a 10-year short pay. Ameritas Value Plus Whole Life is staying focused on low-cost death benefit protection while remaining competitive with other options available in the market.

Additional features include a non-direct recognition for dividends when using variable loans, a more flexible funding range using the Flexible Paid-Up or Level Term riders and the Care4Life Accelerated Death Benefit Rider can now be used across all four whole life insurance products.

For more information about the whole life products or to discover how to grow your independent wealth management practice with Ameritas, visit ameritas.com.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company, LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

