Ameritas Celebrates 17th Center of Excellence Certification

LINCOLN, Neb., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The group division of Ameritas proudly announces its 17th consecutive certification as a BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence, solidifying its position as a leader in customer service and support excellence. This prestigious recognition for 2023 underscores Ameritas' commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards in the industry.

The BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence certification is renowned as one of the most esteemed accolades in the realm of customer service and support. Achieving this distinction requires contact centers to consistently meet rigorous criteria year after year, a feat that sets the bar for excellence. Ameritas stands among an elite group of organizations, being one of only a few to secure the Center of Excellence certification for an impressive 17th consecutive year. This remarkable accomplishment places Ameritas within the top 10% of all insurance industry contact centers across North America.

Kelly Wieseler, Ameritas EVP - group division, remarked, "I want to congratulate our call center associates who work tirelessly to provide world-class service to our customers each day. This annual certification is the gold standard in customer experience initiatives and our 17th Center of Excellence award highlights our exceptional commitment. We are honored to once again have earned this recognition."

Bruce Belfiore, BenchmarkPortal CEO, commented, "Sustaining excellence and showing the world by being recognized for 17 years in a row is a remarkable testament to the Ameritas call center teams. It also proves that Ameritas has efficient, helpful training and management teams as well. This type of coaching and commitment consistently fosters an environment of excellence. It is a certification that Ameritas contact center professionals take seriously and it sets them apart. Ameritas, congratulations on your 17th certification. It is well-deserved."

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, visit benchmarkportal.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is the marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

