Zywave gives Ameritas new group plan quoting experience

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To create a better quoting experience for producers and customers, Ameritas has broadened its association with Zywave, the largest enabler of digital quoting in the insurance industry. With the announcement, Ameritas extended small group dental and vision plans to all users of Zywave's CPQ for Employee Benefits solution—a complete, integrated tool that transforms the quoting and renewal process.

Zywave's quoting and proposal platform gives users a comprehensive resource to create small group quotes based on key demographic and group information. The CPQ design tool includes customized selections displaying eligible plans and the best dental and vision plan options available for the client.

"With Zywave's CPQ platform, our producer partners can easily offer small groups a more customized quote that meets their specific needs," said Jake Bendler, divisional vice president, national accounts and national partners. "Expanding our partnership with Zywave helps Ameritas and our producers fulfill our commitment to provide the best products and experience to small groups."

"We are proud to partner with innovative companies like Ameritas that are rethinking how insurance is placed," said Jason Liu, Zywave's chief executive officer. "As digital distribution of insurance continues to become more sophisticated, the expansion of quoting and proposal platforms that improve communication and maximize efficiency for customers on both sides of the market is essential."

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content, and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 18,000 insurers, agencies, and brokerages worldwide-including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages-use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management, and safety. Additional information can be found at zywave.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

