Newly elected officer announced at Ameritas

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas CEO Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer election.

Diego Coig was elected vice president, sales and distribution, independent distribution, by the Ameritas board effective Jan. 1, 2024. Coig was previously regional vice president, sales and distribution. He has been with Ameritas since 2012 and holds a four-year degree in business administration.

About Ameritas
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

