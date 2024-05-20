Ameritas launches a pooled employer plan for nonprofit organizations

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has announced an addition to its flexible retirement plan platform and pooled employer plan (PEP) offerings. The Ameritas 403(b) PEP is designed to support nonprofit organizations sponsoring ERISA 403(b) plans – an underserved part of the retirement plan market, and a pooled purchasing option more often available to large companies in the for-profit marketspace.

Pooled employer plans allow unrelated organizations to band together as "adopting employers" and share the retirement plan purchasing power that can be difficult for smaller entities to achieve on their own. From its extensive retirement plan platform, Ameritas now offers the Ameritas 401(k) PEP to for-profit businesses and the Ameritas 403(b) PEP to nonprofit organizations.

The Ameritas 403(b) PEP offers an integrated platform supporting compliance and fiduciary oversight, administrative recordkeeping and reporting, flexible investment strategies and automated engagement tools. That gives nonprofits another way to take care of their valued employees and another benefit to offer job applicants.

Instead of having to choose between sponsoring their own plan, or offering no retirement plan, the PEP enables a nonprofit to become an adopting employer. And that option removes a lot of the complexity and distractions nonprofit executives hope to avoid when looking at retirement benefits for their teams.

"Ameritas has a long record of providing the retirement plans expertise, back-office services, and onboarding support that lean, hardworking organizations are looking for," said Scott Holechek, vice president, institutional sales, retirement plans. "That's one of our great strengths, doing the heavy lifting for people-focused organizations, which frees them to devote much more of their energy and resources to serving others."

For more information about the Ameritas 403(b) PEP and other pooled employer plans offered by Ameritas, visit Ameritas 403(b) Plan Pooled Employer Plan (mypepconnection.com).

