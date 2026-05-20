NAIFA names Dan Scholz 2026 Terry Headley Lifetime Defender

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Scholz, CLU, ChFC, a senior financial advisor with Ameritas Wealth Advisors-Omaha, is the 2026 recipient of NAIFA's Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award. Scholz began his career in 1975 and has served in numerous NAIFA leadership roles, including NAIFA-Omaha President, NAIFA-Nebraska President, NAIFAPAC-Nebraska board member, and NAIFA National Political Action Committee board member.

Dan Scholz of Ameritas Wealth Advisors-Omaha is the winner of NAIFA's Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award.

The Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award recognizes a current NAIFA member who shows exemplary service to their profession, colleagues, and clients through their political advocacy and contributions to NAIFA's PACs. NAIFA is the leading advocacy association for producers in the insurance and financial services industry, working for positive legislative and regulatory outcomes at the federal, interstate, and state levels.

"Dan Scholz was a close, long-time friend of our award's namesake, Terry Headley," said NAIFA President Christopher Gandy, LACP. "Like Terry, Dan offers a fantastic example of how a NAIFA member can make a meaningful difference on behalf of their industry, professional practice, and clients by engaging in grassroots advocacy and being fully committed to supporting NAIFA's political action committees. This is a richly deserved honor for a man who truly understands the importance of the work we are doing at the Congressional Conference and the role our PACs play in ensuring our voices are heard by state and federal lawmakers."

Scholz is recognized as a NAIFA PAC Joint Chief for having surpassed $100,000 in lifetime contributions. He was the inaugural recipient of NAIFA-Nebraska's IFAPAC Defender Award and has twice been a driving force behind NAIFA-Nebraska's victories in NAIFA's national PAC Madness Challenge. Fully engaged as a grassroots advocate, Scholz regularly attends NAIFA's Congressional Conference and NAIFA-Nebraska's state legislative days. He serves as a key contact for his state and federal lawmakers.

An inductee into the Ameritas Hall of Fame and winner of the Lester A. Rosen Humanitarian & Achievement Award, Scholz has served as chair of the company's Field Advisory Cabinet. For more information regarding these awards, visit ameritas.com/investments/disclosures.

Scholz was given the award May 18 at the Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Legacy Reception at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., during NAIFA's Congressional Conference.

About NAIFA

Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the United States of America. NAIFA members, in every Congressional district and every state house, subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of practice specialties to promote financial security for all Americans. Complimented by its professional development and consumer divisions, the Society of Financial Service Professionals, and Life Happens, the association delivers value through advocacy, service and education.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS). AIC, AAS and Ameritas Wealth Advisors-Omaha are independent companies. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas