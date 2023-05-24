AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Named One of 2023's Top Places to Work by the San Antonio Business Journal

The National Veterinary Partner Was Recognized for Its Outstanding Work Environment and Company Culture

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, a national veterinary partner that offers customized support for clinics across the United States, has been named one of 2023's Best Places to Work by San Antonio Business Journal. The company was recognized in the award's Medium Category, highlighting companies with 50 – 99 employees who received outstanding reviews from employee surveys, showcasing strong teamwork and excellent company culture.

San Antonio Business Journal

"We have always recognized that our team is what makes us AmeriVet, so as we continue to grow, we have been committed to developing and maintaining a culture where everyone feels like family," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "It is a very special honor to be recognized, once again, as one of the top workplaces in San Antonio, and we are extremely grateful for our hardworking team members, who undoubtedly set AmeriVet up for continued success."

Each year, the San Antonio Business Journal partners with Quantum Workplace to conduct an evaluation involving confidential employee surveys, intended to measure key areas that make up an organization's culture. The employers that make the online list will be celebrated at an awards presentation on July 20 at UIW Rosenberg Skyroom.

When it comes to workplace culture, AmeriVet operates in behaviors rather than the typical and somewhat outdated company "values" method. These behaviors, coined the "AmeriVet Way," guide the team on the kind of people AmeriVet employs and how the AmeriVet team operates. Their behaviors include Be Bold, No Jerks Allowed, Have Hustle, Take It Personally, True Partnership, and Blameless Problem-Solving. AmeriVet has found that these behaviors are easy to understand, implement, and align around, which has caused their workplace culture to flourish.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 199 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

