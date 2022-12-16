AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Wins Gold in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Best in Biz Award Recognizes AmeriVet in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year Category

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners has been named a gold winner in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year—Large category of the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition amongst more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies.

"It is an honor for AmeriVet to receive the 2022 Best in Biz Award," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "Being recognized as a Gold winner in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year category is an amazing reflection of our hardworking team members and the dedication and diligence that our leadership team has put into growing AmeriVet."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., AdWeek, ComputerWorld, The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

"Companies have had to navigate a difficult and complex landscape with many headwinds like labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and record inflation this year. But many companies have risen to the challenge, adapted to tough circumstances and attained remarkable growth," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, returning to judge the awards for the fifth time. "It was difficult to choose winners in the Fastest-Growing Company category in the Best in Biz Awards 2022, as the businesses nominated could all boast impressive track records during trying and unprecedented times. All deserve praise and commendation for what they've been able to accomplish."

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 190 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Murray

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281-692-8700

SOURCE AmeriVet Veterinary Partners