AmeriWater, a Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners, Announces Mark Doolittle as SVP, Sales and Marketing

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriWater, an industry leader in the design, manufacture, installation and supply of water purification systems and services for dialysis, industrial and healthcare applications, today announced a new Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mark Doolittle.

Mr. Doolittle brings deep expertise in the sales and marketing of medical products and services, especially in the areas of infection prevention, central sterile, endoscopy and surgical products. His areas of expertise include team development and training, commercial operational excellence, strategic account management and marketing strategy. His professional experience includes Director and Vice President level commercial roles at Byrne Medical (acquired by Cantel), Cantel Medical (acquired by STERIS) and most recently at Covalon Technologies where he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial.

"Mark is skilled at building and leading both large and small commercial organizations through periods of high growth and market expansion in regulated medical device environments. As we work to scale our organization to meet rising demand and become a more diversified water purification company, I am thrilled that Mark is joining our leadership team during this dynamic time in our history," said Greg Reny, AmeriWater CEO & President.

"For 29 years the AmeriWater team has excelled at simplifying our customers' complex water purification needs. As water standards evolve and additional complexities are placed upon our Dialysis, Healthcare and Industrial partners, I look forward to helping AmeriWater continue to lead the way in ensuring our customers can easily and confidently execute their solutions and overachieve on their desired outcomes," said Mr. Doolittle.

About AmeriWater

AmeriWater is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, installation and supply of water treatment equipment and services. Our combination of top-quality products and services with a commitment to superior customer service makes AmeriWater an industry leader. AmeriWater's broad portfolio of custom and standard products includes reverse osmosis, deionizers, filters, softeners, cooling tower filters and complete water treatment systems for hemodialysis, sterile processing and various industrial applications. Products are duly certified and meet the most stringent FDA, ISO, Health Canada, Seismic and IEC/UL standards. Based in Dayton, Ohio, AmeriWater has a wide network of certified dealers located across the USA, Mexico and Canada, providing installation and around-the-clock service, seven days a week. Learn more at www.ameriwater.com .

About Edgewater Capital

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty-five years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com .

