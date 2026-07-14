AmeriWater Expands Clinical Water Purification Leadership Via Acquisition of Med Water Systems

DAYTON, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriWater, a leading provider of water purification solutions for critical healthcare applications, has completed the acquisition of Med Water Systems ("Med Water" or the "Company"). The addition of Med Water will significantly expand AmeriWater's presence in the clinical laboratory and sterile processing markets, deepening its ability to serve hospitals, healthcare systems, and diagnostics facilities across the United States.

Med Water Systems is a provider of high-purity water systems for clinical analyzers and sterile processing applications, serving customers across the U.S. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, Med Water has established itself as a valuable partner to major health systems by providing highly reliable water systems combined with an industry-leading national service model.

"We are excited to welcome Med Water to AmeriWater. Together, we are creating a leading clinical water platform with expanded technical expertise, service capabilities, and resources to support customers who depend on reliable, high-quality water systems every day," said Doug Lohse, CEO of AmeriWater. "Med Water has earned a strong reputation for customer focus and technical excellence, and we look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to serve the critical needs of our customers."

"We are excited to join AmeriWater and believe this partnership represents an important next step for Med Water Systems, our employees, and our customers," said Richard Day, CEO at Med Water. "Together, we will have the scale, capabilities, and resources to pursue new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the responsiveness and expertise that our customers have come to expect."

BofA Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Med Water.

About AmeriWater

AmeriWater is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, installation, and supply of water purification systems and services for the healthcare sector, including dialysis and sterile processing, as well as industrial and other applications. AmeriWater offers a broad portfolio of configurable products and components that meet stringent regulatory and customer standards. AmeriWater is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.ameriwater.com.

About Med Water Systems

Med Water Systems is a manufacturer of laboratory water purification systems for clinical analyzers, offering the highest-purity water in high volumes for research labs, healthcare facilities, and hospitals. The Company's product portfolio includes laboratory systems, sterile processing devices, and a recurring consumables and service offering. Med Water Systems is headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah. For more information, visit www.medwatersystems.com.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience investing in people, technology, and infrastructure to accelerate the growth trajectory of specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences businesses. Over twenty-five years of industry-specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information, please visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

SOURCE AmeriWater