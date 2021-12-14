AMFM Healthcare Launches Premier Residential Mental Health Treatment Programs in Washington

AMFM Healthcare's new Washington locations include one outpatient center in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood, and multiple locations in Poulsbo on the Kitsap peninsula where patients seeking care can count on receiving individual compassionate care in a beautiful private setting. This new expansion will join AMFM's Telehealth program, Mission Connection, which has already begun serving patients in Washington this year.

AMFM Healthcare originally launched in 2007 with in-patient facilities in Orange County and after finding initial success on the West Coast, AMFM Healthcare recently announced their expansion for a new Virginia location. Their mental health facilities provide residential and telehealth needs with a clinical team, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, trauma disorders, substance abuse and personality disorders. AMFM Healthcare will bring all of their services from their Orange County facilities to Washington, further expanding the access to mental health care across the country.

"We have been so honored to be able to provide mental health treatment to people throughout the West Coast given the need for options in the Pacific Northwest," said Ted Guastello for AMFM Healthcare. "We believe the further expansion with our premier program in Washington will work towards improving mental health care for those who need it the most in areas that have fewer options. The addition of our executive director, Angeelena May, will ensure the most top-notch quality care is offered to our Washington patients."

Angeelena May is a licensed Mental Health Counselor in the state of Washington and has worked in the mental health field for over a decade. She brings her vast experience in mental health care and previous executive leadership as a clinical director for Newport Academy and behavioral care manager for the Children's Medical Center of Dallas. Angeelena will use all her leadership skills and experiences at the AMFM Healthcare facility in Washington, prioritizing building multiple programs for resident, outpatient, and telehealth patients for the specific needs of the facility and their patients.

According to a 2020 state ranking from Mental Health America, Washington ranked 46/51 across all states and the District of Columbia with a higher need for mental health treatment and a lower access to treatment. AMFM Healthcare will provide a wider array of mental health services to these people in need, reaching more patients within the Pacific Northwest.

"The AMFM Healthcare facility in Washington comes at a crucial time for people across the state suffering from lingering effects from the pandemic," said executive director Angeelena May. "We are looking forward to providing individualized, compassionate care in a beautiful private setting for long-lasting success and recovery."

For more information on program offerings, please visit amfmtreatment.com.

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider in behavioral health services. We provide multiple treatment options for those suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions including mood and thought disorders as well as substance use disorder. Our central goal is to create long-term positive change in the lives of our clients and their families. Our process is designed to bring clients to a place of understanding and acceptance of their mental health condition while concurrently providing them with the tools and therapy they need to find lasting success. We utilize a strengths-based model; which is anchored in outcomes- driven medical practices. We have proven that our culture of respect, and collaboration, succeeds in delivering effective, client-centered care. Each of our clients is supported by a team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals.

Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Connection, A Better Life Recovery, and Michelle's House each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients.

SOURCE AMFM Healthcare