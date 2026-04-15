AMGA and Talkiatry Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to In-Network Psychiatric Care Nationwide

Partnership helps AMGA member organizations close gaps in psychiatric care and connect patients with timely, quality treatment

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMGA (American Medical Group Association) and Talkiatry, the nation's largest psychiatry provider group, today announced a partnership to expand access to in-network psychiatric care for AMGA member organizations and their patients. The announcement was made at AMGA's 2026 Annual Conference at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The average wait time for a new psychiatric appointment exceeds six weeks nationally, and there aren't enough practicing psychiatrists to meet demand. As part of the collaboration, AMGA member organizations can connect their patients with Talkiatry's nationwide practice of more than 800 employed, full-time psychiatrists who deliver in-network care covered by more than 100 insurance plans.

"Closing gaps in mental health access is one of the most pressing challenges our members face," said Jerry Penso, MD, MBA, president and CEO of AMGA. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making behavioral healthcare as available and coordinated as every other part of patient care."

The collaboration is grounded in a measurement-based approach to psychiatric care. Using clinical assessments and AI-powered technology to track patient progress, Talkiatry's care model has demonstrated strong outcomes: 87% of patients treated for anxiety and 86% treated for depression see symptom reduction after just two visits.

"We built Talkiatry to solve the access problem in psychiatry, and as an AMGA member organization ourselves, we understand the challenges medical groups face firsthand," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO of Talkiatry. "Working alongside AMGA allows us to support the medical groups and health systems that serve one in three Americans. With in-network coverage for more than 170 million lives, we can help members get their patients quality psychiatric care without the long waits."

Together, the two organizations aim to improve care coordination and outcomes for patients with psychiatric conditions, making it easier for providers to ensure their patients get timely, quality psychiatric care.

For more information about the AMGA and Talkiatry partnership, AMGA members should contact [email protected] or visit amga.org.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members' recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. More than 175,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans. For more information, visit amga.org.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a full-stack provider group delivering in-network psychiatric care across the United States. The company directly employs more than 800 full-time psychiatrists, making it the largest private employer of psychiatrists in the country, and has delivered 3 million patient visits to date. Talkiatry serves as the preferred psychiatry partner for health systems, payers, and employers seeking dependable access and superior outcomes. The company's care model is underpinned by proprietary AI-powered technology to manage care delivery, streamline clinical operations, and engage members. Talkiatry was co-founded by Robert Krayn and Georgia Gaveras, DO. Learn more at talkiatry.com.

Media Contacts

AMGA

Sharon Grace, Chief Communications Officer

703.838.0033 ext. 393

[email protected]

Talkiatry

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry