Talkiatry Launches Talkiatry Connect, Making Psychiatric Referrals Faster and More Transparent for Referring Providers

Talkiatry Connect embeds directly inside cloud-based EMRs to give referring providers a faster path to psychiatric referrals and real-time visibility into their patients' care.

The tool supports more than 30 cloud-based EMRs and deploys in days with no technical lift—at no additional cost to partners.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry, the nation's largest private employer of psychiatrists and the preferred in-network psychiatry partner for more than 50 U.S. health systems, today announced the launch of Talkiatry Connect, a referral product that sits inside cloud-based EMRs and makes it easier for primary care providers and specialists to refer patients to psychiatry and stay informed throughout their care.

For health systems, referring patients to psychiatry today is harder than it should be. It often means leaving the chart, navigating a separate module or portal outside the EMR, and hoping for a follow-up that may never come. For busy providers managing full panels, that friction adds up and patients who need psychiatric care fall out of view.

Talkiatry Connect addresses this directly. A small icon lives inside the provider's EMR and alerts them when a patient may benefit from psychiatric care. One click opens a panel to place a referral in seconds, with key information auto-populated from the chart—no new system, no portal-hopping.

With patient consent, providers can also track the patient's progress and review clinical summaries after each visit, all without leaving their workflow. The result is less cognitive burden for physicians, stronger collaboration across care teams, and the kind of continuity that's increasingly critical in outcome-oriented care.

The product supports more than 30 cloud-based EMRs, including Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, and Elation, and runs on Chromium-based browsers. Practices can deploy it centrally and go from set up to launch within days without complex technical lift.

"It's been too hard for providers to do something that should be simple: refer a patient to a psychiatrist," said Robert Krayn, CEO and cofounder of Talkiatry. "Talkiatry Connect changes that by keeping the entire referral inside the EMR and giving referring physicians real-time visibility into their patient's care. This sets a new standard for collaborative care between behavioral health and every other specialty."

Talkiatry Connect is already in use at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, where care teams coordinate psychiatric support for patients navigating complex oncology treatment.

To learn more, watch a product demo, or request a personalized demo, visit [https://www.talkiatry.com/talkiatry-connect#get-in-touch].

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a full-stack provider group delivering in-network psychiatric care across the United States. The company directly employs more than 800 full-time psychiatrists, making it the largest private employer of psychiatrists in the country, and has delivered 3 million patient visits to date. Talkiatry serves as the preferred psychiatry partner for health systems, payers, and employers seeking dependable access and superior outcomes. The company's care model is underpinned by proprietary AI-powered technology to manage care delivery, streamline clinical operations, and engage members. Talkiatry was co-founded by Robert Krayn and Georgia Gaveras, DO.

Learn more at talkiatry.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Talkiatry