Talkiatry and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Deliver Whole-Person Care To Oncology Patients, Supported by Talkiatry Connect

Partnership reflects a shared commitment to clinical excellence and innovation, pairing New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS)'s multidisciplinary cancer treatment model with Talkiatry's clinician-led practice and technology-enabled coordination





NYCBS is an early adopter of Talkiatry Connect, Talkiatry's provider-facing referral and care collaboration app, advancing integrated treatment by embedding trackable psychiatry referrals and updates on patient progress into oncology workflows





Talkiatry Connect gives NYCBS clinicians an efficient pathway to extend services and strengthen continuity of care without putting additional burden on clinical operations

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry, the leading full-stack provider group delivering in-network psychiatric care nationwide, and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), an innovative leader in oncology care, today announced a partnership strengthening whole-person support for cancer patients through streamlined psychiatric referrals and coordinated follow-up enabled by Talkiatry Connect. By expanding access to high-quality behavioral health care for patients navigating complex medical treatment, NYCBS and Talkiatry enable closer alignment between oncology teams and psychiatric providers.

Cancer patients face significant mental health challenges when undergoing treatment. Over 40% report worsening mental health, but only half receive care for it. Feelings of anxiety and depression are widespread, with 30% and 23% of patients experiencing symptoms, respectively. Behavioral health challenges persist even after treatment, with 33% of cancer survivors battling depression and 31% coping with anxiety. Mental health issues like emotional distress impact the effectiveness of certain immunotherapies, so it's crucial that cancer patients receive behavioral health care for both their physical and mental wellbeing.

NYCBS uses Talkiatry Connect, a care coordination platform designed for specialty practices and healthcare organizations, to refer patients to Talkiatry's psychiatric care. Talkiatry Connect is a provider-facing extension that overlays within cloud-based EMRs, enabling NYCBS's clinicians to identify patients who can benefit from psychiatric care, securely send a referral, and track progress through key milestones. Talkiatry identifies potential fit using information already available in the chart, including diagnoses and insurance, streamlining decision-making for overburdened providers and enabling faster, more confident referrals to appropriate care.

"Cancer treatment puts an enormous emotional burden on patients that can weigh as heavy on the mind as it does on the body. This partnership demonstrates what modern specialty treatment should look like by providing a seamless continuum of care that's clinically rigorous and respects patient privacy," said Dr. Georgia Gaveras, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "By working closely with NYCBS's clinical and operational leadership, we're setting a new standard for how behavioral health can be integrated into specialty medicine."

Talkiatry Connect enables NYCBS clinicians to refer patients to covered behavioral health care in a few clicks and track key milestones like referral receipt, completed assessments, and scheduled first visits. After visits, Talkiatry Connect shares a high-level overview of each patient's care plan, highlighting relevant diagnoses and medications while appropriately limiting sensitive details, to support whole-person care.

"Cancer treatment must go beyond addressing the physical manifestations of illness and also manage the mental health impact during what is often the most stressful time in a patient's life. Our partnership with Talkiatry enhances the entire patient experience, including survivorship and emotional support," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO, at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. "Partnering with a proven innovator like Talkiatry strengthens our ability to connect patients to the care they need in a way that's timely and aligned with how our teams already practice."

The partnership reflects NYCBS and Talkiatry's shared investment in clinician-friendly technology that supports high-quality care and cross-specialty collaboration, while maintaining appropriate boundaries, visibility, and continuity between referring providers and psychiatric care teams.

"This partnership with Talkiatry reflects our ongoing commitment to integrated, patient-centered care," said MaryAnn Fragola, DNP, ANPc, ACHPN, Chief of Wellness Services at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. "By embedding access to psychiatric expertise alongside oncology services, we are reducing barriers and normalizing mental health support as an essential component of cancer care."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a full-stack provider group delivering in-network psychiatric care across the United States. The company directly employs more than 800 full-time psychiatrists, making it the largest private employer of psychiatrists in the country, and has delivered 3 million patient visits to date. Talkiatry serves as the preferred psychiatry partner for health systems, payers, and employers seeking dependable access and superior outcomes. The company's care model is underpinned by proprietary AI-powered technology to manage care delivery, streamline clinical operations, and engage members. Talkiatry was co-founded by Robert Krayn and Georgia Gaveras, DO.

Learn more at talkiatry.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.

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SOURCE Talkiatry