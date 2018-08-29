Amgen And LabCentral Open Nomination Process For Lab Residency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ : AMGN ) and LabCentral today announced that the nomination process to submit proposals to receive an Amgen-sponsored LabCentral Golden Ticket is open for interested life sciences and biotech startup companies. LabCentral is an innovative, shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for premier high-impact life sciences and biotech startups. As one of LabCentral's platinum sponsors, Amgen can nominate up to two early-stage companies each year to take up residence in LabCentral's Kendall Square facilities in Cambridge, Mass.

"Opening the nomination process for the next Golden Ticket winners is always an exciting time for Amgen," said Aine Hanly, vice president of Process Development and Amgen Massachusetts site head. "Our goal is to help advance the next generation of high-potential biotech companies by supporting their innovative research and rewarding them with the opportunity to further advance their science into meaningful solutions."

"We're thrilled to help kick off the nomination process for the Amgen Golden Ticket program once again this year," said LabCentral Co-founder and President Johannes Fruehauf, M.D., Ph.D. "Thanks to Amgen's critical support of the Golden Ticket program and its refined, well-rounded selection process, previous years' winners have been outstanding contributors to the LabCentral community, and they've all successfully been able to leverage their time at LabCentral to achieve their scientific and business milestones."

During the 2018 Golden Ticket nomination process, Amgen will sponsor up to two promising life-sciences and biotech startup companies to reside in LabCentral's facilities. The Golden Ticket represents one year of bench space for one scientist, including benefit of LabCentral's shared infrastructure and services (such as conference rooms, permits, shared equipment and facilities, participation in LabCentral training modules and seminars).

Interested companies should send non-confidential company presentations for consideration to submit your application here by Oct. 15, 2018. Amgen will notify the Golden Ticket winners in December 2018.

Since the collaboration launched in 2014, Amgen has awarded Golden Tickets to Novopyxis, Cocoon Biotech, Platelet Biogenesis, Holobiome, Torus Therapeutics, Kernal Biologics, Inc. and QurAlis.

