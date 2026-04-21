AMI Firmware Validated for Arm AGI CPU Platforms, Accelerating Infrastructure Deployment

ATLANTA and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI, the global choice for AI compute firmware, announced today that Aptio® V UEFI/BIOS Firmware and MegaRAC OneTree™ BMC Firmware are fully validated and available now for Arm® AGI CPU platforms. As the first firmware vendor that has integrated with the Arm® AGI CPU customer reference board, AMI delivers firmware to manage cutting-edge performance and efficiency-driven AI compute to its fullest capabilities.

"Spearheading fully proven firmware on cutting edge AI platforms is what sets AMI apart," said Sanjoy Maity, AMI Chief Executive Officer. "Arm chose AMI to be their firmware ecosystem partner for the AGI CPU because of our ability to fast-track integration, unlocking the chiplet economy by delivering fully validated Aptio V and MegaRAC OneTree firmware that is flexible enough to take on any design."

AMI announces Aptio V UEFI Firmware and MegaRAC OneTree BMC Firmware availability for Arm AGI CPU platforms. Post this

This collaboration builds on a multi-year engagement between Arm and AMI focused on enabling efficient Arm AI compute in diverse deployments worldwide, from neoclouds to enterprises to hyperscale. AMI now provides this firmware to its customers, reducing time to market and ensuring platforms deliver to their fullest potential on efficiency and performance.

"Delivering a compute platform for the next-generation agentic AI data center requires tight collaboration across the ecosystem with strategic partners such as AMI," said Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of go-to-market, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. "AMI's Aptio and MegaRAC firmware validation on Arm AGI CPU strengthens platform readiness and helps enable our partners to confidently deploy AI infrastructure at scale."

Platform developers can accelerate their Arm AGI CPU programs by engaging with AMI today. Our engineering and support teams deliver validated, proven Aptio V and MegaRAC OneTree firmware tailored to meet even the most demanding requirements. AMI is ready to take your Arm AGI CPU platform from concept to deployment, faster and with confidence.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in dynamic firmware for security, orchestration and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms—from on‑premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry‑leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high‑tech sector.

AMI MegaRAC OneTree™ is a trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. Aptio® is a registered trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the respective property of their owners in the US and other countries.

SOURCE AMI