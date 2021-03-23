Ami Parekh, MD, JD, Elected to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Board of Directors

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Parekh to Blue Cross. She brings expertise essential to our company's pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross.

Parekh will serve on the board's audit committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

Blue Cross' board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment. Board members bring to the company unique knowledge and experiences as well as the perspectives of employers, labor, community and health care leaders, and other stakeholders.

The company recruits from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds. More than half of all Blue Cross board members are women or people of color.

About Ami Parekh, MD, JD

Dr. Ami Parekh is the chief medical officer for Grand Rounds, a company that helps consumers navigate the health care system and make better, more informed health care decisions.

Prior to Grand Rounds, she was chief medical officer for population health and clinical integration for University of California San Francisco Health, and helped build the clinical, analytic, and organizational infrastructure for populations the health system served.

After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Williams College, majoring in political science and biology, Parekh worked at McKinsey & Co. and the Clinton Foundation.

Parekh then earned her MD from Yale Medical School and her JD from Yale Law School. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was selected to serve as chief resident at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Parekh was named by FierceHealthcare as a Women of Influence in 2020.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

