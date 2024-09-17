BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED ONE OF TOP HEALTH PLANS IN COUNTRY FOR QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

PPO plan awarded 5 out of 5 stars by The National Committee for Quality Assurance

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial PPO plan 5 out of 5 stars and its Commercial HMO/POS plan 4.5 out of 5 stars(1).

Blue Cross is the only health plan in New England, the only Blue plan nationwide and one of only three commercially rated health plans nationwide to receive 5 out of 5 stars.

"Everyone at this company is deeply committed to showing up for our members when they need us the most," said Blue Cross President and CEO Sarah Iselin. "This result reflects the amazing work they do every day, and we're all incredibly proud to be recognized as a top health plan in the country for the ninth straight year."

NCQA rated over 1,000 health plans for their:

Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

Successful management of chronic illness

Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Accredited" rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of 2024 health plan ratings, visit here.

(1) NCQA's Commercial Health Plan Ratings 2024

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org , on Twitter , on Facebook and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts