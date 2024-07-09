Amica Mutual Insurance to become new jersey patch partner for 18-time champion Boston Celtics

Partnership to launch in 2024-25 season and will include community initiative focused on early childhood education

LINCOLN, R.I., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a championship, the Boston Celtics have a new jersey patch partner.

Amica Mutual Insurance, the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S., and the Celtics are excited to announce the launch of their multi-year partnership. Amica Mutual Insurance will be designated "The Exclusive Auto, Home, and Life Insurance Partner of the Boston Celtics," and its logo will appear on the front of all Celtics jerseys beginning in the 2024-25 season.

"As an organization proudly headquartered here in New England, we're thrilled to link the Amica brand to the Boston Celtics, one of the most iconic and successful organizations in sports history," said Amica President and CEO Ted Shallcross. "Our organizations share common values and are committed to being a positive force for good in the communities we call home. We're looking forward to building on the excitement of today's announcement in our ongoing efforts with both the team and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation."

"We're pleased that Amica, an outstanding company with deep roots in New England, is becoming a part of the Celtics family," said Ted Dalton, Chief Partnership Officer of the Boston Celtics. "We both have long and storied traditions built on hard work and dedication, and we're excited to see where this partnership takes us."

Through this new partnership, the Amica Companies Foundation will support the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation's effort to improve access to high-quality early childhood education in underserved communities across New England. Additional information about planned initiatives will be shared in the coming months.

"Our goal is to leverage this partnership to make a real impact in New England," Shallcross said. "We want more young people to receive a high-quality educational foundation that they can build on so they're ready when future opportunities come their way."

To celebrate the launch of this partnership and mark the Celtics' record-setting 18th championship, Amica gifted a league-licensed jersey to 18 unsuspecting fans on Tuesday morning in Boston. Over the course of the summer, Amica is planning additional "jersey drops" at pop-up locations across the region.

Boston Celtics jerseys with the Amica patch will be available online at Celtics.com/shop and in stores, including the Boston ProShop at TD Garden, beginning in the early fall.

About Amica Mutual Insurance

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.

Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.

Amica.com

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 18 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2024. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all-Black starting five. In addition, 50 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002, the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

