AMID CONTINUED GROWTH, RAREVIEW CAPITAL APPOINTS ERIKA WILSON AND BARRY C. WHEELES AS CO-HEADS OF MARKET GROWTH AND STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

Leveraging deep industry experience and strategic leadership to support future initiatives and market opportunities.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rareview Capital, an SEC-registered investment adviser, ETF sponsor, and asset management platform, today announced the appointments of Erika Wilson, MSFP, and Barry C. Wheeles, MBA, as Co-Heads of Market Growth and Strategic Alliances.

In their roles, Wilson and Wheeles will lead initiatives focused on strategic partnerships, financial advisor engagement, and business development efforts supporting Rareview Capital's ETFs, Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO), and Wealth Management initiatives.

Leveraging deep industry experience and strategic leadership to support future initiatives and market opportunities. Post this

"The Firm has significant momentum. Attracting strong leadership is essential to maintaining it. Erika and Barry bring complementary experience and perspectives that strengthen our ability to execute on the opportunities ahead," said Neil Azous, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Rareview Capital.

Erika Wilson brings more than 15 years of experience leading growth strategy, marketing innovation, and business development initiatives across financial services organizations. She specializes in aligning strategic vision with operational execution. Prior to this role, she spent more than a decade with Sound Income Group, where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer. Her broader background also includes marketing and media experience with Comcast and Tribune Publishing. She has been recognized as one of Wealth Solutions Report's Top 10 Wealth Management CMOs and received the Pathfinder Award as a top industry leader.

Barry Wheeles brings more than three decades of financial services experience spanning advisor distribution, business development, and growth leadership. Prior to this role, he held senior leadership positions with Zacks Investment Management, LPL Financial, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise Financial, and Sound Income Group where he led initiatives involving advisor recruiting, territory expansion, sales leadership, and asset growth. His leadership experience has included national distribution platforms, multi-state territories, and sales organizations representing more than $15 billion in assets under management.

Wilson and Wheeles are co-creators of the SMARTKETING Framework™, a strategic growth methodology designed to align marketing, sales, and relationship development into a unified approach that supports scalable and repeatable business growth. The framework reflects their shared philosophy that sustainable growth is driven by strategic alignment, stronger relationships, and operational discipline.

"The investment landscape continues to evolve, creating new opportunities across the industry. We are excited to help strengthen Rareview Capital's market presence, deepen strategic relationships, and contribute to initiatives aimed at creating meaningful long-term value and growth," said Wilson and Wheeles.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor specializing in goals-based investment management strategies. The firm's solutions are available through ETFs, sub-advisory and dual-contract arrangements, model portfolios, or direct client accounts. Rareview Capital is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com or contact the firm at 212-475-8664.

CONTACT:

Erika Wilson

Rareview Capital LLC

212-475-8664

[email protected]

www.rareviewcapital.com

SOURCE Rareview Capital LLC