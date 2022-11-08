AMIDST DEMAND FROM INDIVIDUALS LOOKING TO DIVERSIFY RETIREMENT PORTFOLIOS WITH PRECIOUS METALS, U.S. MONEY RESERVE OPENS NEW IRA OFFICE IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ.

Led by two former Directors of the U.S. Mint, U.S. Money Reserve expects to hire more than 75 employees in 2023 for its new IRA headquarters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve recently celebrated the opening of its new office for the IRA Division in Scottsdale, AZ, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new corporate headquarters for the IRA Division is the next step in the precious metals distributor's mission to have three to four offices operating at full capacity in the greater Phoenix area by the end of 2023.

The new corporate headquarters for U.S. Money Reserve's IRA Division is led by President Philip N. Diehl and Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy. As former Directors of the U.S. Mint, Mr. Diehl and Mr. Moy are highly regarded members of U.S. Money Reserve's thought leadership team.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our third office in the greater Phoenix, Arizona, area," said U.S. Money Reserve CEO Angela Roberts. "Our IRA Division has seen significant growth in response to an increase in the number of individuals looking to diversify their retirement portfolios with physical precious metals."

Located in one of the state-of-the-art Cavasson office buildings, the new location will accommodate the Division's rapidly growing workforce of IRA Account Executives and Managers, specialists from the Education Department, and members of the thought leadership team. As one of the region's premier business districts, Cavasson is home to a list of Fortune 100 companies and provides U.S. Money Reserve with amplified visibility, connectivity, and accessibility to incredible amenities. Employees can access the walkable community's ample green spaces, community gathering areas, tree-lined sidewalks, and plentiful parking.

"Selecting Cavasson as the site for our next location was an easy decision," said Roberts "We were looking for a space that aligns with our brand and provides the necessary infrastructure to meet the demands of our growing team. This new location does just that, making it a perfect fit for our team. The facility will also allow us to host live events and seminars by our Education Team as well."

"We look forward to providing quality career opportunities to the Phoenix area and further reinforcing our commitment to growing our IRA presence by offering high-quality precious metals and services to clients," added Roberts.

U.S. Money Reserve's new IRA headquarters is located at Cavasson at 18700 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of legal-tender gold and silver coins and precious metals IRAs.



U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

