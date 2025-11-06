U.S. Money Reserve Named Awareness Ambassador by Center for Child Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve is honored to be named an official Awareness Ambassador by the Center for Child Protection, a nonprofit children's advocacy center serving Travis County, Texas. This recognition highlights U.S. Money Reserve's longstanding commitment to supporting the Center's mission of ending child abuse through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

Center for Child Protection

As an Awareness Ambassador, U.S. Money Reserve will help amplify the Center's outreach efforts by promoting child safety awareness both within the company's network and throughout the broader Austin community. This will include participation in educational initiatives, fundraising events, and public awareness campaigns for child abuse prevention. Through these joint efforts, U.S. Money Reserve and the Center for Child Protection aim to enhance support for child victims, reduce trauma, and create a safer environment in which all children can thrive.

"Community partnerships with like-minded organizations play a critical role in helping the Center expand its reach and make a deeper impact," said Journey Riggs, Corporate Engagement Manager at the Center for Child Protection. "With U.S. Money Reserve's support as an Awareness Ambassador, we can continue to provide valuable resources to empower more children and families across Travis County."

"Building a community starts with protecting its most vulnerable members," said Christol Farris, Chief Operating Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "We're honored to stand alongside the Center for Child Protection in a shared commitment to bring safety, healing, and justice to children and families impacted by abuse."

"At U.S. Money Reserve, we believe our children are the future of this world and their protection must be our greatest priority," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "Every child deserves the opportunity to live their own dream, no child should ever live in fear which is why we work with the Center for Child Protection which provides hope and light in times of darkness for many children."

Through outreach and advocacy initiatives as an Awareness Ambassador, U.S. Money Reserve will work to expand the Center for Child Protection's reach and strengthen the community's collective response to crimes committed against children.

To learn more about the Center for Child Protection or to make a donation, visit centerforchildprotection.org/donate.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve is widely recognized as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/, watch videos on YouTube, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on us on X @USMoneyReserve.

About the Center for Child Protection

The Center for Child Protection is a nationally accredited children's advocacy center and the only nonprofit in Travis County involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children. For over 30 years, the Center has provided a safe, child-friendly facility where children impacted by abuse or violence can receive trauma-informed services, including recorded forensic interviews, therapy, and medical care. The Center's vision is to end the cycle of child abuse through education, advocacy, and community support, which is why the Center also offers prevention education and training programs. All Center services are free of charge and offered in both English and Spanish. To learn more, visit centerforchildprotection.org.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve