U.S. Money Reserve Reports Strong Growth and Continued Leadership in Precious Metals IRAs

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private precious metals distributors, continues to demonstrate steady growth and continued leadership in the precious metals IRA space, offering clients access to Equity Trust, a major custodian for precious metals IRAs.

Based on the number of new IRA accounts opened and funded, 2024 and 2025, at Equity Trust Company.

Over the past few years, a growing number of U.S. Money Reserve customers have diversified their Equity Trust accounts to access the long-term stability and diversification offered by precious metals ownership. This milestone underscores U.S. Money Reserve's commitment to helping Americans strengthen their portfolio strategies with tangible, time-tested assets.

As inflation, market volatility, and ongoing economic uncertainty place traditional retirement portfolios at risk, safe-haven assets like gold and other precious metals offer wealth protection against market downturns. As America's Gold Authority® and a leader in precious metals since 2001, U.S. Money Reserve provides government-issued, legal-tender precious metals products for both home delivery and inclusion in precious metals IRAs, which clients can open and fund through the company.

"We're dedicated to supporting our clients' long-term financial success by making it easy to include physical gold and other precious metals in their retirement plans," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "The trust IRA customers place in us is a testament to our track record of exceptional client service."

"When I decided to diversify my own IRA with gold, I looked into a lot of different companies but ultimately decided that U.S. Money Reserve's track record and market leadership made it the best option," said Mike Rowe, television personality and U.S. Money Reserve collaborator. "It's gratifying–very gratifying–to see U.S. Money Reserve earn a well-deserved spot as the number one precious metals dealer."

For more information on how U.S. Money Reserve can help you work toward a more secure, prosperous financial future, request a free Gold Information Kit here.

