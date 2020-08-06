Amidst the Pandemic, Diverse Southern California Multifamily Properties Choose The REMM Group Management Company

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group's new apartment communities are as varied as Southern California's population. The Goldwyn is five stories of luxury apartments and penthouses built in 2018. It is located just a block north of the famous Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The features include Bertazonni ovens and dishwashers, Vadara quartz countertops and custom designer cabinetry. Each unit has an extra-large balcony to enjoy the views, there is an onsite restaurant, rooftop deck and residents' lounge.

The Fairfax combines high-end luxury with modern city living at the corner of Fairfax & First Street in Los Angeles. The luxury apartment community is one of seven multifamily properties that recently selected The REMM Group as their Real Estate Management Company. The Fairfax has Italian cabinetry, movable islands and Bosch dishwashers in the kitchens. The rooftop deck includes an entertainer's outdoor kitchen and BBQ, a fitness area, dog park and outdoor seating area with a fireplace.

The Goldwyn joined The REMM Group in August as did Orangewood Garden Apartment Homes in Anaheim and Palmwood Garden Apartments in Garden Grove. In July Whiffle Tree, and Huntington Manor, two garden style apartment communities in Huntington Beach, chose The REMM Group along with Greenbriar Woods in Fullerton and The Fairfax in Los Angeles.

Why amidst a pandemic, are diverse multifamily communities from Surf City to Los Angeles making a change and why are they choosing The REMM Group management company?

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group says, "Our team has done an amazing job during these difficult times communicating with clients and residents. They have quickly adjusted to the changing mandates of government regulations and found creative ways to thank and uplift the communities

"Responsible owners recognize the importance of having a management company that can respond quickly and correctly when there is so much on the line. Irrespective of the type of property they own, they realized the critical nature of a team with a broad depth of experience and the dedication to go above and beyond."

Each property has unique elements to attract residents, among these, The Fairfax offers ultimate luxury amenities in the glamorous Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles. Greenbriar Woods has 1,100 sq. ft. floor plans, Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes are newly renovated, Huntington Manor is minutes to the beach, and Orangewood is three blocks from Disneyland with enclosed garages and spacious grounds.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) providing property management for industrial, office, retail, mixed-use and multifamily properties. The REMM Group corporate office is located in Tustin, CA.

For additional information contact Sara D'Elia, (714) 974-1010 x213, [email protected], or visit https://www.remmgroup.com/.

