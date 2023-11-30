The REMM Group Awarded Management of Lincoln Village Apartment Community for The Second Time

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the management contract for Lincoln Village Apartment Community for the second time. The REMM Group successfully oversaw the management of the Riverside luxury apartment community during its 2020 lease-up. The outstanding results achieved during Lincoln Village's lease-up phase played a pivotal role in the community's rapid sale just one year after leasing began. Subsequently, management was transferred to another firm, until this summer, when The REMM Group was again selected to resume management.

"We are excited to return to Lincoln Village Apartment Homes and renew our partnership with the residents and stakeholders. Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience for the residents of this stellar community," stated Sara D'Elia, CEO at The REMM Group.

D'Elia continued, "Lincoln Village is already responding to our team's hard work with good reviews, higher occupancy, and an increase in lease renewals."

Lincoln Village Apartment Homes embody luxury in every facet of their design. The 180 units in the community feature open floor plans, high ceilings and recessed lighting. The quartz countertops, and top-quality stainless-steel appliances make chef-worthy kitchens.

One, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes offer up to 1,200 square feet of space. Two-bedroom townhome units are also available. The Lincoln Village homes are equipped with washers and dryers, smart lock technology, and air conditioning. Amenities include covered carports, garages, or garages with storage. There are even garages with direct unit access.

Lincoln Village's gated community boasts a spacious two-story clubhouse, a shaded lounge area, resort-style pools, and a dog park. The beautifully landscaped community is a short drive to Riverside's downtown Historic District. Arlington Heights Sports Park and California Citrus State Historic Park are just steps away. The apartment homes currently lease from $2,105 to $3,486.

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They provide 3rd party property management and lease-up for 6,000 multifamily homes in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. The REMM Group's corporate office is in Santa Ana, CA.

Lincoln Village is located at 3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92503. Leasing information is available by calling 951-376-4702 or visiting livelincolnvillage.com.

