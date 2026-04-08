Amigo and Heal Announce Partnership to Expand Clinical AI Across the Middle East

Amigo and Heal sign partnership agreement to jointly pursue clinical AI opportunities across Saudi Arabia

Heal to lead localization and provider engagement across the Kingdom with Amigo delivering clinical AI technology and agent engineering expertise

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amigo (amigo.ai), the platform for building and training patient-facing clinical agents, and Heal (heal.com.sa), a health innovation company operating across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, today announced a strategic partnership to bring safe, reliable clinical AI to healthcare organizations throughout the Kingdom.

Amigo x Heal Inline Image

Heal is a Saudi-founded company that helps hospitals, virtual care networks, and home-care providers adopt advanced health technologies. Heal's technical deployment capability and deep provider relationships across the region give them a clear view into where clinical AI can have the highest impact within the organizations it already serves.

Amigo's platform powers the clinical agents at the center of the partnership. The company builds and trains AI agents that interact directly with patients across high-value clinical workflows like intake and triage, personalized care navigation, and 24/7 patient support. Every agent undergoes what the company calls a Digital Residency, training against millions of simulated patient cases until it reaches a 100% safety pass rate. The platform supports deployment across text and voice in over 100 languages, including Arabic language models trained on Saudi dialect to ensure natural, culturally appropriate patient interactions.

"Data privacy and compliance standards in the Kingdom are among the most rigorous in the world, and those expectations are embedded in every agent we build," said Ali Khokhar, CEO of Amigo. "Heal understands what it takes to deploy advanced technology in this market, which made this partnership a natural fit."

"The providers we work with are under pressure to do more with less," said Wesam Ryad, CEO of Heal. "Amigo's platform allows our partners to deliver a higher standard of patient care while meaningfully improving their operating margins."

About Amigo

Amigo is the trusted platform for building, training, and deploying clinical agents that meet the safety and reliability demands of healthcare. The company partners with healthcare organizations to define their AI strategy and build custom agents that launch safely at scale in over 100 languages. Enterprise deployment is supported by native integrations into all major EHRs and full HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance. Amigo has raised $17M in total funding, with its $11M Series A led by Madrona with participation from Optum Ventures. For more information, visit www.amigo.ai.

About Heal

Heal is a Saudi-founded health innovation company that brings advanced medical technologies to healthcare providers across the GCC. The company scouts, localizes, and deploys cutting-edge solutions for hospitals, virtual care networks, and home-care providers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Heal combines clinical leadership with commercial expertise to deliver practical outcomes aligned with Vision 2030. For more information, visit heal.com.sa.

Media Contact:

Richard Wang

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SOURCE Amigo Inc