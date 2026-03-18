Nortal and Amigo AI Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Clinical AI Adoption

Amigo and Nortal sign partnership agreement to offer healthcare organizations an end-to-end solution from AI strategy to clinical outcomes

Nortal to lead healthcare transformation strategy with Amigo delivering clinical AI technology and expertise

Use cases include clinical triage, 24/7 virtual care, and proactive patient outreach

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amigo, the platform for building patient-facing clinical AI agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Nortal. The multinational strategy and technology company Nortal is known for some of the world's most ambitious digital transformation programs, from modernizing Estonia's widely lauded e-government to digitizing Lithuania's national health records system to partnering with global enterprises.

Nortal’s Chief Strategy Officer Elizabeth Kiehner on the partnership with Amigo.

The partnership brings together Nortal's expertise in healthcare strategy and large-scale transformation with Amigo's clinical AI infrastructure for building and deploying agents that operate with the contextual awareness and clinical judgment expected of human clinicians.

Together, they offer healthcare organizations a single, integrated path from AI transformation strategy to measurable clinical outcomes.

Healthcare organizations face a worsening global clinician shortage alongside rising patient demand. AI-powered clinical agents offer a compelling path forward, but deploying them effectively demands expertise in both healthcare transformation and clinical AI technology. Historically, healthcare organizations have had to source those capabilities separately. The Amigo-Nortal partnership bridges that gap.

Nortal brings over 25 years of experience guiding healthcare organizations, governments, and Fortune 500 companies through complex digital transformations. The company operates 30 offices spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, and the GCC.

Amigo provides the technology and agent engineering expertise to take that strategy over the finish line. Their AI infrastructure powers agents that interact directly with patients across high-value workflows like remote patient monitoring, preventive screening outreach, and 24/7 patient assistance, expanding clinical capacity so care teams can operate as if they were ten times their size.

"What drew us to Nortal is their track record of transforming healthcare institutions that operate at the scale of nations," said Ali Khokhar, Founder and CEO of Amigo. "They understand the nuances of every market they operate in, which is critical for deploying clinical AI responsibly."

"Integrating AI into core clinical workflows has become a strategic necessity for healthcare leaders," said Nortal's Chief Strategy Officer Elizabeth Kiehner. "What sets Amigo apart is their ability to build agents that meet the level of clinical complexity our healthcare clients demand. We haven't seen that elsewhere in the market."

About Amigo

Amigo is transforming care delivery with the industry's first approach to training AI agents like doctors. The company partners with healthcare organizations to define their AI strategy and build custom agents that launch safely at scale in over 100 languages. Enterprise deployment is supported by native integrations into all major EHRs (Epic, Oracle Health, Athenahealth, and more) and full HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance. For more information, visit www.amigo.ai.

About Nortal

Nortal is a strategic innovation and technology company with an unparalleled track record of delivering successful transformation projects for over 25 years. As a valued partner for governments, healthcare institutions, and Fortune 500 companies, Nortal delivers impact by challenging the status quo across strategy, data and AI, technology engineering, and cyber resilience. Founded in Tallinn, Estonia, Nortal operates from 30 locations across four continents. For more information, visit www.nortal.com.

Media Contact:

Richard Wang

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SOURCE Amigo Inc