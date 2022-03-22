AMIRI Selects Tulip to Evolve Customer Engagement and Expand Its Retail Footprint

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announced today that AMIRI has selected Tulip's suite of retail solutions to propel them into their next stage of growth.

AMIRI, a global luxury fashion house with a unique brand story, is using Tulip's full suite of digital retail solutions to provide an authentic customer experience that stays true to the brand's roots as they scale.

Founded in 2014 by CEO and Creative Director Mike Amiri, AMIRI is celebrated for its bold artistic vision and refined, world-class craftsmanship. The Los Angeles-based retailer now has a high-growth plan to expand globally and from online-only into brick-and-mortar, the latter of which is powered by Tulip's solutions.

"Tulip's technology lets retailers create authentic, seamless, and consistent instore and omnichannel experiences for customers," says Ali Asaria, CEO at Tulip. "AMIRI represents the height of craftsmanship, luxury and glamour—we're thrilled to partner with them to provide technology that will help share their story more broadly and create the modern retailer experience customers are craving."

Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We continue to build Tulip solutions to help retailers stay engaged with customers, make it accessible to shop, and provide quality customer experiences. AMIRI will be implementing a number of Tulip's solutions, including those described below.

Clienteling helps AMIRI create a high-touch experience for VIPs by empowering store associates with a systematic approach to building customer connections at scale.

Appointments make it easy for AMIRI's customers to book 1:1 appointments and enable their store associates to prepare exceptional shopping experiences.

LiveConnect lets online shoppers chat or video call with store associates in real time so they can instantly get the information or advice they need to buy confidently.

Runner connects store associates with backroom employees to retrieve products so the associate doesn't leave the customer's side.

Remote Pay gives AMIRI's customers the flexibility to checkout from anywhere, while attributing the sale back appropriately.

"We're excited to work with Tulip as we develop our in-person stores." says Greg Moss, VP of Operations at AMIRI. "We have built a strong online presence and as we expand into in-person retail, Tulip's solution will let us conduct reliable outreach to customers, allowing us to send merchandise via the digital catalog and pre-sell using Tulip's remote pay solution. Our customers are very loyal to our brand, and we're thrilled that Tulip's solutions will help us enhance the customer experience across all our channels."

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. Visit https://www.tulip.com/about-us/ to learn more.

About AMIRI

AMIRI was founded in 2014 by the Los Angeleno CEO and Creative Director, Mike Amiri. From Mike's foray into fashion with hand-embellished, one-off denim creations that riffed on the countercultural milieu of his youth in '90s L.A., AMIRI is now an established global luxury fashion house, celebrated for its bold artistic vision and refined, world-class craftsmanship. As its presence grows globally, AMIRI remains faithful to its founding ethos. A strong sense of integrity, authenticity, and a commitment to quality guides every facet of the business, from company culture to creative pursuits. This extends to the launch of The AMIRI Prize in 2021, an annual award and talent incubator for up-and-coming American designers that highlights unique visionaries paving their own way.

