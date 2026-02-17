AML RightSource Establishes International Advisory Board to Strengthen Global Financial Crime Leadership

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, the leading expert solutions provider of financial crime managed services and advisory, today announced the formation of its International Advisory Board, chaired by Vesna McCreery, AML RightSource.

The International Advisory Board has been created as an independent body within AML RightSource's advisory structure, working alongside the North America Advisory Board to support the firm's continued global expansion. Bringing together senior, practice-led expertise from across the globe, including the UK, Europe, APAC, and Australia, the board will provide impactful insight for AML RightSource, and support clients and the wider industry as a trusted partner in the shared goal of preventing financial crime in banking, payments, crypto, gaming, and beyond.

As financial crime becomes more interconnected and sophisticated, the Board will help AML RightSource support its clients and the wider industry by navigating regulatory shifts, challenging industry assumptions, and refining its global service delivery to meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide.

Inaugural International Advisory Board Members

Dayna Bordin - Financial Crime Transformation Leader Across Banking & Digital Assets

Dayna Bordin is a dynamic senior executive with over 20 years' experience as a compliance practitioner, auditor, and consultant for both clients and regulators. She is known for leading data‑driven financial crime transformation across major banks such as Barclays, Santander, and HSBC, and now brings her expertise to the digital asset sector as UK MLRO at GSR. She offers the Board a rare blend of large‑bank transformation, deep audit expertise, and the fast-evolving crypto regulatory landscape.

Matt Brown - Global Sanctions & Financial Crime Detection Expert

Matt Brown is an industry-recognized leader in transaction screening, known for advancing sanctions, AML, and anti-terror detection from early name‑matching toward modern behavioral pattern recognition. He has driven the deployment of cutting-edge technology at institutions including RBS, Barclays, and HSBC, and is linked to some of the sector's most significant transformation programs. His passion lies in technology-led, holistic approaches that strengthen detection while reducing unnecessary customer friction. Matt also furthers industry progress through long-standing contributions to the Wolfsberg Group and global Public‑Private Partnership initiatives.

John Fogarty - Senior Financial Crime Leader with Deep APAC & Australian Regulatory Expertise

John Fogarty brings extensive financial crime compliance leadership from roles across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia with UBS, CLSA, HSBC, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, building on early experience with securities exchanges. He offers the Board deep practical expertise in implementing Australia's complex financial crime requirements and navigating APAC supervisory expectations, shaped by over 35 years of hands-on remediation, operational oversight, and regional leadership. In addition, John brings a strong focus on talent and building industry capability for the future.

Alan Ketley - Global AML Authority & Former Executive Secretary of the Wolfsberg Group

Alan Ketley brings over four decades of international banking and AML leadership across major British, French, Japanese, and US institutions, including Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, Société Générale, and MUFG. He was appointed the first permanent Executive Secretary of the Wolfsberg Group, where he helped shape industry thinking during his tenure through key publications focused on effectiveness and practicality. He brings the Board a global thought‑leadership perspective grounded in real-world delivery.

The formation of the international advisory board represents a strategic investment in specialist expertise and senior‑level knowledge. Unlike a board of directors, an advisory board provides guidance focused on real-world challenges, enabling AML RightSource to accelerate innovation and strengthen its industry and client partnerships.

"We are proud to welcome such distinguished leaders to our International Advisory Board," said Vesna McCreery, Chair of the International Advisory Board. "Each member brings their own exceptional expertise with a deep understanding of the realities that financial institutions face. Their collective experience will be invaluable as AML RightSource continues to elevate its global capabilities and deliver meaningful, practitioner-led support to our clients."

"Our clients operate under increasing regulatory scrutiny in a rapidly changing environment full of new regulatory expectations and requirements, new asset classes and new risks," said Steve Meirink, CEO, AML RightSource. "This Advisory Board brings real-life practitioner insight directly into our strategic discussions. Their guidance will help us evolve our services, strengthen our global relevance, and continue delivering solutions that meet the real challenges our clients face every day."

The International Advisory Board will help AML RightSource shape the company's executive agenda, capability development, and long-term growth strategy across EMEA and APAC, supporting the mission to help our industry reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and navigate an ever-changing financial crime landscape with confidence.

AML RightSource is the leading expert solutions provider of managed services and advisory dedicated exclusively to financial crime compliance. The firm helps organizations stay ahead of evolving financial crime threats through expert-led services and deep industry knowledge. With more than 7,000 specialists worldwide, AML RightSource delivers tailored AML, financial crime, and third-party compliance solutions that strengthen operations and reduce risk. Its partnership-driven model provides scalable, adaptable support for today's regulatory demands, enabling organizations to protect their businesses and navigate a complex regulatory environment. For more information, visit amlrightsource.com.

