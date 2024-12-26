Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Now Adds the 2025 Toyota Tundra to its Inventory

Drivers in Vacaville seeking a versatile, fuel-efficient and capable truck can opt for the 2025 Toyota Tundra at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure enthusiasts and truck lovers, take note! Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2025 Toyota Tundra is now part of its extensive inventory. This full-size powerhouse is built for thrill-seekers and everyday drivers alike, combining cutting-edge technology, muscular performance and premium comfort into one extraordinary package.

2025 Toyota Tundra in sandy terrain

The 2025 Toyota Tundra boasts impressive capability thanks to its advanced i-FORCE powertrains. With a choice between the 389-horsepower i-FORCE 3.4-liter Twin-Turbo V6 and the electrifying i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine delivering 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque, the Tundra is ready for towing, hauling or hitting off-road trails. Tailored driving modes, including TOW/HAUL and Sport S+, let drivers customize performance for any journey, while a stop-and-start system ensures efficiency even in stop-and-go traffic.

Cutting-edge features make the 2025 Tundra stand out in its class. Trailer Backup Guide with Straight Path Assist uses sensors and cameras to simplify reversing with a trailer—ideal for camping trips or boat launches. The Panoramic View Monitor offers a bird's-eye view of the surroundings, making tight maneuvers and parking a breeze. Meanwhile, the 14-inch multimedia touchscreen delivers crisp visuals and intuitive controls for navigation, audio and more.

Inside, luxury meets utility. With heated and ventilated seats in the front and rear, the Tundra ensures ultimate comfort no matter the weather. The crafted interior features leather-trimmed materials and a panoramic moonroof, creating a first-class experience for every passenger. If customers need space for gear, the rear seats flip and fold for extra storage, while the massive center console keeps essentials like tablets and flashlights within reach.

Engineered for adventure, the Tundra combines rugged design with aerodynamic efficiency. Its lightweight body panels, boxed steel frame and active aero front splitter deliver a perfect balance of strength and agility. Premium LED headlights, dynamic taillights and a stamped tailgate complete its aggressive yet stylish look.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville invites drivers to explore the 2025 Toyota Tundra in person.

