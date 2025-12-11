Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Toyota Tundra in Vacaville, California

Shoppers searching for a bold, tow-ready and highly capable full-size pickup can now explore the 2026 Toyota Tundra at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in Vacaville, California.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new wave of full-size truck capability has officially arrived as the 2026 Toyota Tundra becomes available at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville. Built for strength, long days and big weekends, the latest Tundra introduces advanced engineering and rugged tech designed to serve drivers who need serious muscle on and off the pavement. With the electrified i-FORCE MAX powertrain front and center, shoppers can expect punchy acceleration from its hybrid setup, blending a twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor for a remarkable 437 hp and a massive 583 lb.-ft. of torque—ideal for hauling equipment, towing heavy trailers or moving a pair of ATVs to the ranch.

Power flows confidently through a construction built to work. Tundra's fully boxed steel frame, lightweight body panels and available load-leveling rear air suspension combine to support up to 12,000 lbs. of towing, giving the truck the strength to pull boats, toy haulers or a camper with ease. Drivers who head off-road can tap into features like Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select and an electronically locking rear differential to tackle mud, sand, rock and steep trails with confidence. A panoramic view monitor and trailer backup guide assist with precision when maneuvering in tight spaces.

Inside the cabin, comfort and function merge effortlessly. Available heated and ventilated seats keep riders relaxed through desert heat or mountain cold, while the massive 14-inch multimedia touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster bring navigation, towing details, trail data and entertainment to center stage. CrewMax models feature a power vertical rear window that drops fully for improved airflow at campsites or coastal pull-offs, and storage throughout the cabin accommodates everything from work gloves to weekend gear.

Exterior touches such as premium LED headlights, bold fender lines, available stamped tailgate designs, aggressive grilles and aluminum-reinforced composite bed materials round out the truck's tough personality. Bed utility features—including tie-down points, deck rails and an available power tailgate with knee-lift assist—make loading dirt bikes, lumber or tools far easier.

Shoppers interested in exploring the 2026 Toyota Tundra can now visit Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville, located at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687, or call 707-446-7000 for details.

