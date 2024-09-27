Ammunition Market to Grow by USD 3.9 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Geopolitical Conflicts and Tensions; AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ammunition Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.9 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Prevalence of geopolitical conflicts, political tensions, and cross-border issues is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing asymmetric warfare worldwide. However, proliferation of illicit ammunition manufacturers poses a challenge - Key market players include Adani Group, AMMO Inc., BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, CBC Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., General Dynamics Corp., Ordnance LLC, Hanwha Corp., Herstal SA, Industrias Tecnos S.A. De C.V., KNDS N.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesko SA, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Poongsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and Vista Outdoor Inc..

Ammunition Market Scope
Report Coverage Details
Base year 2023
Historic period 2018 - 2022
Forecast period 2024-2028
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%
Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.9 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07
Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution APAC at 33%
Key countries US, China, Russia, India, and UK
Key companies profiled Adani Group, AMMO Inc., BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Hanwha Corp., Herstal SA, Industrias Tecnos S.A. De C.V., KNDS N.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesko SA, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Poongsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Market Driver

Asymmetric warfare, characterized by significant differences in military capabilities and strategies between opposing forces, has become prevalent in various global conflicts. Guerrilla warfare, a form of asymmetric warfare, is employed by militant groups who do not occupy large bases and instead use surprise attacks, ambushes, and terrorist tactics. Night combat is a common strategy in such conflicts, leading to an increased demand for advanced imaging systems and ammunition. The US military has utilized passive night vision devices and thermal imagers in weapons such as RPG-7 rocket launchers, M-72 66mm Light Anti-Tank Weapons, M-79 40mm grenade launchers, and M-67 90mm recoilless rifles. The Middle East's economic and political instability over the last quarter-century has resulted in numerous instances of asymmetric warfare, increasing the demand for ammunition. Consequently, the global ammunition market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

The Ammunition Market is experiencing significant growth due to the demand for newer generation ammunition by armed forces and militaries worldwide. Penetrating power and accuracy are key factors driving this trend. Training ammunition is also in high demand for peacekeeping missions and military personnel training. Companies like Rheinmetall and General Dynamics lead the market with innovative solutions, such as polymer-cased ammunition and advanced calibers. Militaries are modernizing their infantry weapons, leading to increased competition among munitions manufacturers. Military spending and geopolitical tensions continue to fuel demand for combat equipment, arms, and ammunition. Law enforcement agencies and reserve forces also contribute to the market's gross volume. Expressions of Interest for artillery guns and the development of new calibers, like the Advanced 9mm Cartridge, further boost the industry. The area of impact and munition range are crucial considerations for military personnel, leading to the stockpiling of war reserves and inventory management. Terrorism and warfare equipment also contribute to the market's growth.

Market Challenges

The global ammunition market faces significant challenges due to the illicit production and trade of ammunition. According to the United Nations Office of Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), over 80% of ammunition trade remains outside of reliable export data. The causes of weapons diversion are classified into six major categories by Conflict Armament Research (CAR): battlefield capture, loss from state custody, state-sponsored diversion, poorly managed national stockpiles, state collapse, and unknown causes. However, expert groups monitoring UN arms embargoes attribute the deviation of ammunition to the lack of basic accountability systems. The proliferation of illicit ammunition manufacturers poses a major threat to global security, as these manufacturers produce and transfer unmarked ammunition across international borders. This illegally manufactured ammunition is often used in terrorist activities and negatively impacts the demand for branded ammunition. Therefore, the rise of illicit ammunition manufacturers is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global ammunition market during the forecast period.

The Ammunition Market faces numerous challenges in various sectors. In the military and law enforcement arenas, terrorism and warfare equipment requirements drive demand for ammunition and combat equipment. Defense budgets prioritize inventory for armed personnel, necessitating stockpiling of war reserves, artillery, and small-caliber ammunition. In civilian sectors, demand comes from sporting, hunting, self-defense, and territorial conflicts. Political instabilities, economic inequalities, and ceasefire violations fuel the need for military ordnance. The ammunition industry confronts regulatory hurdles, including restrictive legislation and compliance issues. The Gun Control bill and the Arms Trade Treaty, as multilateral treaties, impact international measures. Military modernization calls for infantry support programs and weaponry upgrades, often in specific calibers. Cross-border terrorism and drug trafficking activities further complicate the landscape. The ammunition market must adapt to these challenges while addressing civilian disarmament initiatives and firearms-related products.

Segment Overview

This ammunition market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Small caliber

1.2 Medium caliber

1.3 Large caliber Application 2.1 Defense

2.2 Civil and commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Small caliber- The ammunition market is a significant sector in the global defense industry. Companies manufacture and supply various types of ammunition, including small arms, artillery, and missile ammunition, to military forces and law enforcement agencies. Demand for ammunition is driven by military training and combat operations. Key players in the market include Rheinmetall, Nammo, and BAE Systems. Competition is fierce, and companies focus on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness to gain an edge. The market size is expected to grow due to ongoing military modernization programs and increasing defense budgets.

Research Analysis

The Ammunition Market encompasses the production and sale of warfare equipment, including ammunition, combat equipment, and arms, for military and law enforcement agencies. Defense budgets play a significant role in driving demand for ammunition, as armed personnel rely on a constant supply of cartridges to maintain readiness. The industry continues to innovate, with newer generation ammunition offering increased penetrating power and improved performance for armed forces and militaries. Rifles come in various calibers, with the Advanced 9mm Cartridge gaining popularity due to its versatility and effectiveness. The ammunition industry caters to the unique needs of military and law enforcement agencies, ensuring they have access to reliable and effective equipment for training and combat situations.

Market Research Overview

The Ammunition Market encompasses a wide range of products used in warfare equipment and combat situations. These include bullets, artillery shells, and other firearms-related products. Factors driving the market include terrorism, wars, cross-border terrorism, political instabilities, territorial conflicts, and economic inequalities. Military modernization, military spending, and geopolitical tensions are also significant factors. The market caters to armed personnel in military and law enforcement agencies, as well as civilian sectors for sporting, hunting, self-defense, and infantry support programs. The industry faces regulatory hurdles, compliance issues, and restrictive legislation such as the Arms Trade Treaty and Gun Control bill. Newer generation ammunition with increased penetrating power is in high demand, along with training ammunition for peacekeeping missions and rifles in various calibers. Companies produce artillery guns, munitions, and polymer-cased ammunition to meet the demands of militaries and military personnel, with competition among active military personnel, reserve forces, and civilian sectors driving expression of interest in advanced 9mm cartridges and other military ordnance.

