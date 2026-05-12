Amos P. Godby High School First in Nation to Deploy Three-Tier Security Solution Integrating ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection, Ark Strategic's 3D Mapping Solution, Campus Guardian Angel Drones

Leon County, Florida School Adopts RADAR (Real-time Alert, Detection And Response) System to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, is the first in the nation to deploy a three-part integrated solution called RADAR (Real-time Alert, Detection And Response). This solution combines ZeroEyes' AI-based gun detection and situational awareness solution with Ark Strategic's 3D Mapping solution and Campus Guardian Angel drones to provide comprehensive, real-time threat detection, alerting, and response in the case of a gun-related incident.

"ZeroEyes Al gun detection and Ark Strategic's 3D mapping solution, combined with Campus Guardian Angel, represent the cutting edge of school security in the United States," said Jimmy Williams, Chief of Safety, Security, and Emergency Management for Leon County School District. "When leveraging these tools collectively in Project RADAR, we're continuing to set a national standard for school security with solution-oriented and mission-ready resources."

Ark Strategic's 3D mapping solution blends cutting-edge aerial and interior mapping technologies to deliver unparalleled operational intelligence for its customers. When integrating the exterior and interior intelligence with ZeroEyes AI threat detection software, the solution empowers first responders to quickly identify critical assets, enhance situational awareness, and respond to threats with greater speed and precision.

"At Ark Strategic, our mission is to turn the entire campus into actionable intelligence," said Chris Yellina Founder & Chief Product Officer at Ark Strategic. "With inside-and-out coverage, responders have a clearer picture of the environment before they ever make entry."

ZeroEyes' AI threat detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

When a detection occurs at a location mapped in 3D, each camera alert is automatically tied to its exact position on the map, enabling responders to navigate instantly to the area of concern. The system is entirely cloud-based, requiring no installation for local law enforcement. Annotated maps display camera placement, fields of view, and potential blind spots, while operational layers and interactive measurements empower security teams to assess situations and make informed decisions quickly.

In tandem, or if a panic button is pressed, Campus Guardian Angel deploys non-lethal drones within seconds, tracking the assailant and navigating obstacles to provide support and situational awareness. While in operation, the drones actively distract, delay, and disrupt the perpetrator, buying precious time and creating a safer environment for students and staff.

"Amos P. Godby High School's deployment of RADAR marks a historic step forward in school safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "This integrated and innovative approach further demonstrates how utilizing a multilayered technology solution can protect students and staff more effectively, setting a new standard for safety nationwide."

"We are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at ZeroEyes in launching Florida's first-in-the-nation pilot program, which includes Godby High School, bringing together the best in AI-powered gun detection and elite human-piloted drone response capabilities to create a truly comprehensive security solution that can save lives," said Justin Marston, CEO and co-founder of Campus Guardian Angel. "Our innovative Active Shooter Suppression System is uniquely designed to deliver non-lethal effects that distract, delay, and disrupt a threat within seconds, buying critical time for law enforcement to protect students and staff. We are proud to be working side-by-side with companies like ZeroEyes to advance cutting-edge technology solutions to enhance campus safety in Florida and across the nation."

ZeroEyes, Ark Strategic, Campus Guardian Angel, and the district are hosting a summit June 17 and 18 at Godby High School, featuring demonstrations and discussion sessions surrounding the technologies, including reflections from school leaders on the district's successful deployment. The event is open to local schools, law enforcement, and the media.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

About Campus Guardian Angel

Campus Guardian Angel is an elite, on-site safety response capability that teams with law enforcement to confront and degrade active shooter threats within seconds to save lives. For more information, please visit https://www.campusguardianangel.com/

About Ark Strategic

Ark Strategic is a digital twin and 3D intelligence company improving safety, security, and operational readiness across schools, public sector environments, and critical infrastructure. Through complete inside-and-out coverage, Ark creates ultra-realistic 3D models enhanced by its BlackBox Advanced Intelligence Layer, which supports security operations, facility management, maintenance, emergency routing, and response planning. Built for real-world use and seamless integration, Ark Strategic helps organizations strengthen situational awareness and operate with greater precision.

SOURCE ZeroEyes