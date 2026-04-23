ZeroEyes and High Tech High Collaboration Protects Students While Maintaining Open, Collaborative Learning Atmosphere

Project-Based Charter School Network Demonstrates Commitment to Safety While Preserving Open, Relationship-Driven Culture

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading AI-powered visual threat intelligence platform, and High Tech High, a San Diego County, CA-based charter school network, today released details of their ongoing collaboration to protect students, staff and visitors from gun-related threats. High Tech High began its integration of ZeroEyes' proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software in September 2023 and has since expanded its deployment, based on positive feedback from parents and law enforcement.

High Tech High is a 16-school charter network serving approximately 6,400 students and employing roughly 1,000 staff members. Known for its project-based learning model, in which teachers craft curriculum in consultation with students, the network intentionally operates small schools with transparent, open spaces designed to foster collaboration, visibility, and strong relationships.

"We have always believed that strong relationships are the key security measure," said Isaac Jones, Chief Operations Officer of High Tech High. "Our campuses are intentionally small and transparent, so students and staff can truly know and support one another. What I love about ZeroEyes is that it enables us to enhance security without putting up walls, installing metal detectors, or battening down the campus. We can provide additional protection while fully maintaining our culture."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

In addition to true gun detections, the situational awareness provided by ZeroEyes can help prevent non-lethal threats from escalating to law enforcement response. For example, ZeroEyes recently alerted school officials to a student wielding a plastic water gun, prohibited on campus grounds. Parent Ian Stone witnessed the incident and later stated, "I saw your response to the fake weapon the other day, and I was so impressed that you have that level of protection for my family and your students. I now know how serious you are about the safety of our kids."

"High Tech High's thoughtful approach shows that safety and culture are not mutually exclusive," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to provide their network with proactive, technology-driven protection that supports, rather than disrupts, student-centered learning environments."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of AI-powered analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time, actionable intelligence on the illegal brandishing of weapons, such as guns and knives, in or near occupied spaces, alerting local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location data in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified, AI-based gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes