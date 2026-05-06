St. Cecilia School Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Technology

Cincinnati Catholic School Integrates Proactive Security Solution to Protect Students, Staff and Visitors Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by St. Cecilia School in Cincinnati, Ohio, to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in the geographic center of Cincinnati within Hamilton County, St. Cecilia School serves approximately 250 students in Pre-K through 8th grade and employs 28 faculty and staff members. The school deployed ZeroEyes as part of its continuing commitment to maintaining a safe, welcoming learning environment.

"The safety of our students is always at the forefront of what we do," said David Lewis, Teacher and Student Resource Officer at St. Cecilia School and a retired police officer with 30 years of service. "I've seen ZeroEyes in action, and I believe it will save time and save lives. When I'm teaching, it's hard to focus on security, so this technology gives me real-time intelligence to respond quickly. It's a powerful supplement to our existing security measures, and you can't put a price on student safety."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"St. Cecilia School has taken a thoughtful and proactive approach to campus safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By building upon existing security measures and empowering staff with real-time intelligence, the school is demonstrating its strong commitment to protecting students and faculty while preserving the close-knit culture that defines its community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes