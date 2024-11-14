AMP publishes Sustainability Roadmap

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), a global supplier of sustainable metal beverage cans, today published its Sustainability Roadmap. The report updates the status to targets for AMP's sustainability pillars - Emissions, Ecology and Social – and for the first time, includes decarbonisation roadmaps that further details our 2030 SBTi ambitions.

"The progress we have made demonstrates our strong commitment to our sustainability strategy," said Til Runke, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ardagh Metal Packaging. "We aim to reduce emissions, material use, waste and water consumption while fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment and making a positive impact on the communities in which we operate."

To download AMP's Sustainability Roadmap, click here. For more on AMP's sustainability pathway, please visit ardaghmetalpackaging.com/sustainability.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas, has approximately 6,300 employees and recorded revenues of $4.8 billion in 2023.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.