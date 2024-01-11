AMP Welcomes H-MD Medical Spa of Oklahoma, Demonstrating Continued Growth in the Aesthetics Industry

H-MD Medical Spa, pioneered by Jennie Hunnewell, MD, joins Advanced Medaesthetic Partners

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP), a leading network in the aesthetic and cosmetic medicine industry, proudly announces its partnership with H-MD Medical Spa, a state-of-the-art provider of aesthetic treatments in Oklahoma City. This move marks an exciting milestone for AMP, representing expansion into its fifteenth state.

Advanced Medaesthetic Partners, known for its stringent medical standards and exceptional quality, only partners with aesthetic practices which exemplify excellence in patient care, utilize cutting-edge technology, and maintain an impeccable track record of client satisfaction. By joining this esteemed consortium, H-MD Medical Spa now stands alongside some of the most distinguished and trusted names in the aesthetics field.

"We are thrilled and honored to be embraced as a member of this esteemed group of aesthetic practices," said Jennie Hunnewell, MD, Founder and CEO of H-MD Medical Spa. "From the beginning, our mission has been to elevate the standard of care in the aesthetics industry, and this achievement reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our services."

Dr. Hunnewell embarked on her journey into the cosmetic enhancement specialization during her initial fellowship at Johns Hopkins, where she received foundational Botox training. Additionally, she pursued an extensive two-year aesthetic fellowship, specializing in lasers and facial cosmetic surgery, working closely with fellow industry pioneers. She was among the early adopters of Botox for wrinkle treatment and one of the nation's trailblazers in the utilization of hyaluronic acid fillers. Furthermore, she played a pivotal role as one of the first trainers affiliated with Allergan. Dr. Hunnewell's ongoing commitment to assembling a team of leading experts and accomplished trainers in the field strongly aligns with AMP's mission.

"We are delighted to welcome H-MD Medical Spa into our exclusive family of practices," stated Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "Their passion for advancing the field of aesthetics and their commitment to patient satisfaction align perfectly with our values. We believe that together, we can continue to raise the bar for excellence and set new standards of quality in the industry."

The collaboration with AMP will provide H-MD Medical Spa access to valuable resources, cutting-edge research, and collaboration opportunities with other industry leaders. This partnership will undoubtedly fuel H-MD Medical Spa's pursuit of innovation and its mission to deliver the most advanced and effective treatments available.

With this newfound collaboration, H-MD Medical Spa looks forward to further elevating the experience it provides to its valued clients, ensuring they receive the utmost care, attention, and satisfaction at every step of their aesthetic journey.

ABOUT AMP
AMP, comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry, provides support in managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP
Leon Capital Group is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

