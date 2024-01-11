AMP Welcomes H-MD Medical Spa of Oklahoma, Demonstrating Continued Growth in the Aesthetics Industry

H-MD Medical Spa, pioneered by Jennie Hunnewell, MD, joins Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Post this

"We are thrilled and honored to be embraced as a member of this esteemed group of aesthetic practices," said Jennie Hunnewell, MD, Founder and CEO of H-MD Medical Spa. "From the beginning, our mission has been to elevate the standard of care in the aesthetics industry, and this achievement reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our services."

Dr. Hunnewell embarked on her journey into the cosmetic enhancement specialization during her initial fellowship at Johns Hopkins, where she received foundational Botox training. Additionally, she pursued an extensive two-year aesthetic fellowship, specializing in lasers and facial cosmetic surgery, working closely with fellow industry pioneers. She was among the early adopters of Botox for wrinkle treatment and one of the nation's trailblazers in the utilization of hyaluronic acid fillers. Furthermore, she played a pivotal role as one of the first trainers affiliated with Allergan. Dr. Hunnewell's ongoing commitment to assembling a team of leading experts and accomplished trainers in the field strongly aligns with AMP's mission.

"We are delighted to welcome H-MD Medical Spa into our exclusive family of practices," stated Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "Their passion for advancing the field of aesthetics and their commitment to patient satisfaction align perfectly with our values. We believe that together, we can continue to raise the bar for excellence and set new standards of quality in the industry."

The collaboration with AMP will provide H-MD Medical Spa access to valuable resources, cutting-edge research, and collaboration opportunities with other industry leaders. This partnership will undoubtedly fuel H-MD Medical Spa's pursuit of innovation and its mission to deliver the most advanced and effective treatments available.

With this newfound collaboration, H-MD Medical Spa looks forward to further elevating the experience it provides to its valued clients, ensuring they receive the utmost care, attention, and satisfaction at every step of their aesthetic journey.

