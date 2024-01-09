Ampace Showcases Cutting-Edge Portable Power Solutions at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace Technology, a globally renowned innovative new energy technology company, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated CES held in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. As a leading innovator in the field, Ampace proudly showcases its latest breakthroughs in green energy solutions - Ampace Andes portable power stations.

Ampace Andes Portable Power Station

Ampace Andes portable power stations are powered by cutting-edge battery cell technology and an advanced self-developed Battery Management System (BMS), setting new industry standards for performance, reliability, and portability. The company's presence at CES 2024 underscores its commitment to empowering users in various scenarios, even in extreme environments.

During CES 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Ampace's impressive portfolio of portable power solutions, including the highly anticipated Andes 600 Pro and Andes 1500. These portable power stations offer unrivaled performance, fast charging capabilities, and exceptional durability, making them the ultimate companion for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals in the field, and anyone seeking reliable power on the go.

What sets Ampace apart is its rich heritage and expertise in the lithium battery industry. As a joint venture between ATL and CATL, two leading names in the industry, Ampace inherits over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology and innovation. With a global presence and a customer base of over 35 million users in 29 countries, Ampace has established itself as a trusted provider of green energy solutions. The company's dedication to research and development is evident, with an investment of over $215.7 million in the past four years and a portfolio of more than 900 patents. Moreover, Ampace proudly houses Asia's largest laboratory, a testament to its dedication to innovation and advancement in the field. Remarkably, the company has achieved an exceptionally low cell failure rate less than 1ppb - only one in a billion cells experiencing any issues.

In recent years, Ampace has made significant strides in various sectors. In 2022, the company secured the top spot with a significant market share in e-motorcycle battery market and boasted a remarkable 30% share in residential energy storage systems. Furthermore, as the global leader in drone battery supply, Ampace continues to demonstrate unmatched expertise and innovation.

With the launch of the Ampace Andes product line, the company is committed to revolutionizing the consumer-oriented energy solutions market worldwide. By leveraging its strong brand DNA and advanced battery technology, Ampace aims to empower individuals and communities to embrace a green lifestyle seamlessly.

"The Ampace Andes series is the beginning of Ampace's vision to provide innovative and sustainable energy solutions to consumers worldwide, we are looking forward to bring customers with innovative products and technology solutions to accelerate sustainability" said Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer of Ampace.

CES attendees can experience firsthand the cutting-edge innovations offered by Ampace at Central Hall (LVCC) booth #20521 (inside TDK Booth), located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Ampace's knowledgeable team and witness the transformative power of portable energy solutions.

To stay updated on all of Ampace's exciting announcements and product releases, please visit their official website at https://ampacepower.com/. Ampace looks forward to welcoming CES attendees and shaping the future of portable power solutions together.

About Ampace Consumer Business Group

Ampace Technology is a globally renowned innovative new energy technology company that is steadfastly dedicated to providing cutting-edge green energy solutions to over 35 million users across 29 countries, delivering an exceptional and transformative experience. With a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability, our mission is to empower the global transition to green energy, ultimately enabling a better and more sustainable future.



As a joint venture between ATL and CATL, leading consumer-grade lithium battery manufacturer and global pioneer in new energy innovation, Ampace inherits over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology in the lithium battery industry. With a portfolio of over 900 patents and active involvement in the formulation of 76 industry standards, Ampace has invested over $215.7 million in research and development in the past four years. Our focus is on providing the latest consumer-oriented energy solutions worldwide, empowering the adoption of a green lifestyle.

For Media Enquiries:

Xiaoning Chen

Global PR Manager, Ampace

+86 18210681879

ChenXN@Ampacetech.com

SOURCE Ampace