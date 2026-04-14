Ampace to Showcase AI-Ready Battery Solutions at DCW Washington 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery will exhibit at Data Center World 2026, held April 21–23 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (Booth 206). The company will present its latest AI-ready battery solutions, highlighting its ability to enable AI infrastructure from the cell level to system-level deployment, spanning applications from commercial and industrial energy storage to UPS systems.

At the event, Ampace will feature its advanced power infrastructure portfolio PU-200 system. As AI clusters introduce rapid and large-scale load fluctuations, power systems must respond instantly while maintaining continuous operation. Ampace's PU series are engineered to absorb sudden load spikes and deliver consistent power output, supporting dynamic AI workloads without compromising system reliability.

Another highlight of Ampace's presence will be its featured TECH TALK session, offering insight into how advanced battery technologies are addressing power stability challenges in AI infrastructure.

On Wednesday, April 22, from 2:30 PM to 3:15 PM (Room 209ABC), Ampace and Eaton will take the stage in a session titled "Powering Gigascale AI: How Advanced Batteries Stabilize Extreme Training Loads." The discussion will bring together industry perspectives on emerging AI power challenges and examine how battery systems, within established UPS architectures, help data centers maintain real-time stability under highly variable training loads.

This conversation reflects a broader industry shift toward more resilient and scalable power architectures. Within mainstream UPS frameworks, lithium battery integration is increasingly recognized as a key enabler of high-reliability backup power. Across global deployments, UPS and lithium battery combinations are supporting a wide range of use cases, delivering stable, efficient, and secure energy for compute-intensive workloads.

As AI adoption accelerates, data centers are encountering more volatile and less predictable power demand. Frequent load variability driven by large-scale training environments is placing pressure on infrastructure originally designed for steady-state operation. Maintaining stability, continuity, and efficiency under these conditions is becoming a critical requirement for modern AI facilities.

Visitors and media are invited to Booth 206 to explore Ampace's latest innovations, with on-site support from Ampace's technical team for live demonstrations and in-depth discussions on how advanced battery solutions are enabling more scalable AI infrastructure.

SOURCE Ampace