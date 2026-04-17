One Cell Beats Six! Amflow's Flagship, Powered by Ampace, Breaks the 700Wh Bottleneck

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Ampace

Apr 17, 2026, 04:04 ET

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, a high-end e-bike brand, officially launched its new super flagship PX series. The brand's high-end models, Amflow PX Carbon and PX Carbon Pro, exclusively adopt the Ampace 50480 cylindrical lithium battery — the new cylindrical 700Wh battery which weighs just 3.18 kg, giving an impressive energy density of 220Wh/kg. This design shatters long-standing technical limits and delivers a jaw-dropping performance leap: one cell outperforms six standard 21700 cells.

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Built for full-scenario, high-performance riding, the Amflow PX series keeps things ultra-light with a 2.4kg frame and a total bike weight of just 20.6kg, making it incredibly nimble whether you're hitting the trails or grinding out long-distance rides. To adapt to this performance base and unleash the full potential of the model. Co-developed by Amflow and Ampace, the 50480 battery ditches the old 6-cell parallel setups and introduces a game-changing 10-cell custom cylindrical architecture, redefining what high-end e-bike power can do.

Boasting 700Wh capacity, the battery has multiple advantages: three times fast charging with 40 percent higher charging rate for quick recharging; 70 percent lower internal resistance for energy saving; and industry-first 400 long cycles at 45℃, balancing endurance and durability to eliminate outdoor range anxiety.

This deep collaboration between Amflow and Ampace sets a new benchmark for e-bike battery performance. It also marks Ampace's official entry into the high-end e-bike space, strengthening its lead in the electric two-wheeler market and locking in its position as a go-to leader in full-scenario, high-end lithium battery solutions.

Ampace Official Website:  https://en.ampace.com/

SOURCE Ampace

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