Ampace's JP30 Cylindrical Lithium Battery will debut on 12th Dec: Unleashing a New Era of Powerful Technology

December 12th, 2024 – Ready to Unleash a Powerful Surge! JP30: Working Non-stop!

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace's JP30 Cylindrical Lithium Battery: On December 12th, a new era of oil-to-electric transition begins, with a powerful surge of technology ready to make a significant impact!

Ready to Unleash a Powerful Surge! JP30: Working Non-stop

In today's rapidly evolving world, where the oil-to-electric transition is a global phenomenon, electric technology is transforming our lives at an unprecedented pace. Amidst this technological revolution, numerous pioneering clients have adopted tabless technology in pursuit of more efficient and safer energy solutions. As a leading enterprise in the new energy field, Ampace has always stood at the forefront of technology, driving the sustainable development of the entire industry through continuous technological innovation and enhancement of new quality productivity, creating greater value for users.

On its journey of innovative exploration, Ampace, with its profound understanding and exceptional craftsmanship of tabless technology, has successfully launched the JP series of products by developing new materials, designing innovative product structures, and overcoming technological hurdles. This has made Ampace the first company globally to achieve mass production of this technology. In August 2023, Ampace's independently developed JP40 product marked a milestone by achieving large-scale mass production of 21700 cylindrical lithium batteries for the first time globally, providing robust power support to the core products of numerous leading brands and garnering widespread acclaim and recognition worldwide.

Now, Ampace has once again pushed the boundaries of technology, successfully extending the tabless structure technology to the 18650 lithium battery sector. This technological breakthrough not only expands the range of application scenarios but also accommodates a wider variety of electric tools, catering to the increasingly diverse needs of the market.

Introducing the latest masterpiece of the JP series – the JP30 cylindrical lithium battery. As the newest addition to the JP family, the JP30 embodies the excellent quality and innovative spirit of the JP series while adopting a more compact 18650 specification size, achieving a harmonious blend of small size and high power. In key performance indicators like discharge rate, charging efficiency, and cycle life, the JP30 has seen significant improvements, heralding us into a new era of power.

On December 12th, the global new product launch event for the JP30 is about to kick off. We sincerely invite you to witness how this new product, which combines innovative technology and excellent performance, injects powerful momentum into the global oil-to-electric transition process and joins us in opening a new era of "core" kinetic energy. The global new product launch event for the JP30 – embarking lightly, ready to unleash a powerful surge! Together, let's create a new era of lithium battery technology!

LinkedIn event page:

https://www.linkedin.com/events/unveilinginnovation-jointhelive7270629632226291712/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577483/image_5028391_24840523.jpg