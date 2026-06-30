Amped Fitness Sugar Land to Open July 1, Introducing a First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Fitness Experience

New Location to Debut Eight Destination-Inspired Fitness and Recovery Environments

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, a Florida-founded fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, announced today the opening of Amped Fitness Sugar Land, a new flagship location introducing the company's most immersive fitness experience to date.

Opening July 1, the Sugar Land gym marks the debut of Amped Universe, an interconnected collection of destination-inspired environments designed to make fitness feel like a place members want to explore, return to and make part of their everyday lives.

Amped Fitness Sugar Land opens the portal July 1st.

The new location expands the traditional idea of a gym by combining Amped Fitness' signature strength-training experience with immersive environments, professionally instructed reformer Pilates, recovery, cardio entertainment, mindfulness and private multipurpose spaces, all within one affordable membership.

At the center of Amped Universe are eight destinations, each connected to a distinct emotional state:

Amped Arena — Power

Azura Cove — Recovery

Babe Cave After Hours — Confidence

Aura Pilates — Control

Sweat Cinema — Entertainment

Planet Peach — Playfulness

Lunar Escape — Mindfulness

Studio Suites — Focus

Rather than prescribing a single way to experience each destination, Amped Fitness has created environments that allow members to discover what each world means to them. Each visit may be driven by intensity, escape, movement, stillness, entertainment, creativity or focus, with experience designed to meet what each individual member needs that day.

"Sugar Land represents a major step forward for Amped Fitness and for the type of experience we believe a gym can provide," said Travis LaBazzo, Founder and CEO of Amped Fitness. "We are creating environments that can transport members and give them more reasons to be excited about coming to the gym."

Amped Fitness Sugar Land will also feature the specialized and hard-to-find equipment that has become central to the Amped brand, including pendulum squats, vertical leg presses, incline fly machines, lateral raise machines, converging chest presses and an expansive collection of plate-loaded and selectorized strength equipment.

"The best equipment remains a critical part of who we are," LaBazzo said. "Our members expect equipment such as pendulum squats and other specialized machines they may not find at a traditional gym. What we are doing now is placing that equipment inside a much larger experience."

Beyond the main training floor, members will be able to engage with professionally instructed reformer Pilates, immersive cardio, recovery-focused environments, mindfulness experiences and individual rooms that can support workouts, virtual meetings, creative work, podcast recording and other personal uses.

"Someone may come in to lift, take a professionally instructed reformer Pilates session, watch a movie while doing cardio, practice yoga on the moon or use a private room to work, create or record a podcast," LaBazzo said. "We want Amped to become a hub that fits into more parts of our members' lives."

The opening reflects Amped Fitness' broader vision of building an immersive fitness destination brand that combines premium experiences with an affordable membership model. While many boutique concepts offer a single specialized service at a premium price, Amped Fitness Sugar Land brings multiple training, recovery and lifestyle experiences together under one roof.

"Our goal is not to make premium fitness feel exclusive," LaBazzo said. "It is to give more people access to exceptional equipment, distinctive environments and experiences they will genuinely look forward to using."

Amped Universe was created around the belief that members do not always enter the gym seeking the same outcome. Some days call for power. Others call for recovery, confidence, control, entertainment, playfulness, mindfulness or focus. At Amped Fitness Sugar Land, those choices become destinations.

The portal opens July 1.

Amped Fitness Sugar Land will officially open its doors on July 1, 2026, inviting the Sugar Land community to experience Amped Universe and discover the destination that meets them where they are.

Ahead of the opening, followers can keep an eye on Amped Fitness Sugar Land's Instagram for a special launch surprise that may offer a first clue into what's ahead.

For more information, please visit https://ampedfitness.com/.

About Amped Fitness®

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what an affordable gym can feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness