Amped Fitness Bringing Immersive 24/7 Fitness Experience to Watauga

North Fort Worth Club Designed to Blend Convenience, Energy and Recovery Under One Roof, Opening Summer 2026

WATAUGA, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, one of the fastest-growing low-priced fitness concepts in the U.S., today announced the upcoming opening of its 41st location at 7612 Denton Hwy. Suite 404, Watauga, TX 76148, marking the company's 13th club in Texas and continued expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Amped Fitness' Main Gym Floor

Slated to open in summer 2026, the Watauga club will deliver a full-scale, experience-driven fitness environment combining 24/7 access, state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, Pilates, childcare, tanning, saunas and advanced recovery amenities, along with optional certified personal training for members seeking added structure and accountability.

Rather than building around equipment alone, Amped Fitness designs its clubs as immersive environments that drive consistency, confidence and community, a model that continues to fuel the brand's rapid growth across Texas and beyond.

"At Amped, we are not here to build another gym," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness. "We are here to raise the standard for what fitness should feel like - something that pulls people out of the everyday and into a space where they move differently, think differently and start to believe something bigger about themselves."

The Watauga location will feature the brand's signature training and recovery concepts, including:

The Babe Cave ® (women-only training space)





(women-only training space) Aura Pilates





Lunar Escape Room ™





Strong Pods





Sweat Cinema





Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery Zone, including cold plunges, infrared saunas and HydroMassage

Positioned in one of the fastest-growing corridors in North Fort Worth, the club is designed to meet rising demand for fitness experiences that combine convenience, energy and recovery in one destination.

As the opening approaches, Amped Fitness will share construction milestones, behind-the-scenes updates and first looks at the space as it comes to life.

Founding memberships will be released in the coming weeks, offering early access rates and exclusive pre-opening perks.

About Amped Fitness®

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what an affordable gym can feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness