Amped Fitness® Expands to 35 Locations Nationwide, Bringing Its EDLP Model to Arizona's Growing Fitness Market

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, one of the fastest-growing high-value fitness brands in the United States, has officially opened its first Arizona location at Glendale Galleria. This marks the company's 35th gym nationwide and its entry into the Southwest market.

Memberships are now available at: https://ampedfitness.com/join-glendale/

Amped Fitness Glendale is now open and welcoming the community to tour the brand-new facility. Prospective members are encouraged to explore the amenities firsthand and join online at: https://ampedfitness.com/join-glendale

The Glendale opening represents more than geographic expansion. It brings Amped's established EDLP model, Experience Design, Low Price, to Arizona for the first time. EDLP has been the foundation of the company's rapid national growth, blending immersive design, recovery-driven amenities, and accessible pricing into one cohesive fitness experience.

Unlike traditional HVLP gyms that focus primarily on access, Amped prioritizes environment, recovery, and community-driven programming while maintaining pricing that remains attainable. The result has been sustained national growth, strong member retention, and a loyal following across 35 operating locations in multiple states.

Redefining the Arizona Gym Experience

Amped Fitness Glendale delivers a 24/7 training environment built for both performance and recovery. The facility features:

Pro-level strength and cardio equipment

The Babe Cave ® , a dedicated women-only training space

, a dedicated women-only training space Recovery zones including cold plunges, HydroMassage, and CryoBeds

Kids Club amenities for families

Immersive lighting and curated performance zones

One of the brand's most talked-about innovations is the Lunar Escape Room™, a themed recovery space designed for mental reset and stress reduction. The concept reinforces Amped's commitment to total wellness, combining physical performance with mental recovery.

Amped has also expanded access to Reformer Pilates, offering multiple daily classes in select markets. This level of programming is typically reserved for boutique studios at significantly higher price points.

Built on Feedback, Designed for Community

"The community spoke and we listened," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "From expanding Reformer Pilates schedules to adding modern convenience features, every decision in Glendale reflects what our members value most. EDLP means we design around experience first while keeping pricing accessible."

With a second Arizona location already announced in Mesa, Amped's Southwest expansion is just getting started.

Founded in 2016, Amped Fitness® operates 35 locations nationwide. The company continues to redefine the high-value gym category through its EDLP model, Experience Design, Low Price. By combining immersive environments, recovery-focused amenities, community-centered design, and accessible pricing, Amped delivers a premium gym experience without premium costs.

