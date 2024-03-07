Amped Fitness® Set to Electrify the DFW Metro with Their First Texas Location

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, the high-energy gym brand known for its blue light aesthetic and positive culture, is proud to announce its very first location in Texas. This new Amped Fitness® location is set to make its grand debut in Richardson, TX, marking the brand's 25th corporate-owned location.

Amped Fitness® Gym

Located at 110 W Campbell Rd, Unit 100, Richardson, TX, Amped Fitness® Richardson is strategically situated to cater to the fitness needs of residents in the greater DFW metro. With its affordable membership options, the gym aims to inspire individuals to achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier, more active lifestyles, without breaking the bank.

Spanning an impressive 38,000 square feet, Amped Fitness® Richardson promises to bring something new to the DFW area, offering a state-of-the-art facility and top-of-the-line equipment. From cutting-edge classes to a multitude of amenities at no added cost, this new gym is set to bring the Richardson community an all new experience.

This brand new gym is set to include: 24/7 gym access & no contracts, state-of-the-art cardio & strength equipment, daily instructor-led & virtual group classes, Amped Recovery Zone, tanning, saunas & HydroMassage beds, Women's-Only Babe Cave®, Functional Freedom Zone, VIP guest access, childcare Monday-Sunday, and more!

For more information about Amped Fitness® Richardson and updates on the grand opening, visit ampedfitness.com or follow us @ampedfitnessrichardson.

Franchise Opportunities: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

