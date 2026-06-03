Amped Fitness Strengthens Home-State Presence with New Melbourne Location

Central Florida Club Blends High-Energy Training, Recovery and Community-Focused Fitness Under One Roof, Opening Summer 2026

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, a Florida-founded fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, today announced the upcoming opening of its 42nd location at 1270 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32934, expanding its presence across Central Florida.

Amped Fitness' Main Gym Floor

Expected to open in summer 2026, the 40,000-square-foot Melbourne club represents the next phase of the company's growth in its home state, where the brand first launched in St. Petersburg, Florida. Designed for members seeking more than a traditional gym, the facility will offer 24/7 access, childcare available daily, and optional certified personal training sessions.

The facility will also feature the brand's signature immersive zones, including:

Lunar Escape Room™, a space designed for stillness, stretching, soft movement, and intentional pause





Aura Pilates





The Babe Cave ® , a women's only training space





, a women's only training space Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, including cold plunges, infrared saunas and HydroMassage





Strong Pods





Sweat Cinema

"Florida is where Amped was born, so every club we open here means something more," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO at Amped Fitness. "We started with the idea that fitness could feel different - more energy, more confidence, more belonging. Melbourne is the next evolution of that vision."

Built around the energy of the central gym floor, the facility features a series of immersive training destinations that encourage members to engage with fitness in different ways than in a traditional gym. Distinct environments create a layered experience designed to feel motivating, all-encompassing, and community-driven.

The opening reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, where fitness is no longer just about access to equipment, but about environment, recovery, consistency and community.

"A gym should do more than give people a place to work out," LaBazzo added. "It should make them feel like they belong the moment they walk in, and like they are capable of more than they thought."

Amped Fitness will continue sharing construction updates, design reveals and exclusive previews leading up to the opening.

Founding memberships will be announced soon, with early access opportunities for Melbourne-area residents.

About Amped Fitness®

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what an affordable gym can feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness