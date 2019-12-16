Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires Peptides International And Merges Company With New England Peptide

WELLESLEY, Mass., GARDNER, Mass. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Peptides International and merged it with existing portfolio company New England Peptide. This merger brings together two leading providers of peptide synthesis services as well as a broad catalog of unique peptide products to assist in drug discovery and diagnostic product development endeavors around the world.

Based in Louisville and founded in 1983, Peptides International is a global leader in catalog and custom peptide production, providing high-quality synthesis services to an extensive range of pharmaceutical, biotech, and other life science customers. Peptides International is specialized in addressing the most complex peptide projects and offers customers full chemical optimization and scale-up services.

"New England Peptide is excited to announce that in our 20th year as a custom peptide synthesis company, we have merged with Peptides International," said Sam Massoni, CEO of New England Peptide. "This transaction adds meaningful scale, capabilities, customer relationships, and a similarly strong market reputation to what we have built at New England Peptide."

Jackie Spatola, current CEO of Peptides International added: "Ampersand Capital's acquisition of PI enables high-quality custom peptide market development, which fortifies our 35-year-old company's world leader strategy and position. We look forward to offering even better services to our worldwide customer base through working with New England Peptide."

José de Chastonay, Chairman of the Board added: "Whereas New England Peptide has a leading position in manufacturing thousands of small-scale peptides and antibody related services, Peptides International is best known for making larger-scale quantities of high-quality custom peptides and for maintaining a unique catalog of off-the-shelf products. The combination of the two companies creates a comprehensive, "one-stop-shop" for non-GMP peptides."

"Ampersand's goal with our original investment in New England Peptide earlier this year was to build a world-class leader in peptide synthesis services, and this transaction furthers that goal," stated Eric Lev, Partner at Ampersand. "Ampersand looks forward to working with the management team in the next phase of organic and inorganic growth as the company strives to provide industry-leading peptide solutions to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic markets."

About New England Peptide

Established in 1998, New England Peptide designs and manufactures peptide and antibody solutions for drug, vaccine and diagnostic development organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Gardner, MA, the company specializes in custom peptide synthesis, polyclonal antibody production, stable-labeled bioanalytical peptide standards, and catalog peptide products. New England Peptide operates in a 25,000 square foot facility with significant laboratory space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. Additional information about New England Peptide is available at www.newenglandpeptide.com.

About Peptides International

Peptides International, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, specializes in manufacturing and distributing high purity, biologically active peptides, enzyme substrates and inhibitors, innovative polymers and related products, and custom peptide synthesis services to life sciences and research institutions throughout the world. Founded in 1983, the company operates out of a 12,000 square foot facility certified to ISO 9001:2015. Additional information about Peptides International is available at www.pepnet.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Related Links

http://ampersandcapital.com

